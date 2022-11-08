CECIL COUNTY — Polling places had lines out the door Tuesday as Cecil County turned out to vote in Maryland’s 2022 Gubernatorial General Election. While many local races featured unopposed candidates, several important county, as well as many statewide and national, races were up in the air as voters stormed the polls in numbers far surpassing July’s Primary Election.
According to County Election Director Douglas Walker, the county’s unofficial count indicated that nearly 14,000 votes had been cast as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Counting the 6,254 ballots cast during the early voting period, more than double the primary’s vote total of 10,476 ballots cast.
Although much of the spotlight has been placed on Wes Moore’s (D) race against Dan Cox (R) to be the next governor of Maryland, voters made their voices known Tuesday in many local races with a direct impact on Cecil County.
After Rebecca Hamilton defeated Cecil County Councilmember Bill Coutz in the primary, former council president Joyce Bowlsbey and former county commissioner Phyllis Kilby announced write-in campaigns against both Hamilton and Councilmember Donna Culberson. Bowlsbey ran against Hamilton for the District 2 council seat, while Kilby challenged Culberson in District 4.
Three seats on the Cecil County Public Schools’ Board of Education were up for re-election. Incumbent board members William Malesh and Diana Hawley faced off against challengers Russ Johnson and Renee Dixon. For the District 3 seat, which was vacated by Christie Stephens in the spring due to a family move, Joe Ferdinando ran against Justin Vest.
For the Maryland 1st congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, longtime Rep. Andy Harris (R) faced Eastern Shore resident and former Maryland Delegate Heather Mizeur (D). Polls and election analysis as of press time indicated that Harris was favored to win the election.
Many local races featured unopposed candidates, such as Del. Kevin Hornberger, Sheriff Scott Adams, Dist. 36 State Senator Stephen Hershey, Register of Wills Lyn Nickle and District 3 County Councilmember Al Miller.
In statewide races, Harford County’s County Executive Barry Glassman faced Brooke Lierman for comptroller, Michael Peroutka ran against Anthony Brown for Attorney General and Chris Chaffee challenged incumbent Chris Van Hollen for election to the U.S. Senate.
