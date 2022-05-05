PORT DEPOSIT — This Saturday at 7 p.m., Pleasant View Baptist Church in Port Deposit will host the Republican Women of Cecil County’s Gubernatorial Candidate Forum for 2022 Republican candidates seeking Maryland’s governorship.
Due to current Gov. Larry Hogan being term-limited, and thus prevented from running again, the Republican nomination is up for grabs.
According to Mary Nelson, RWCC’s Treasurer, three candidates have confirmed their attendance at the event.
The three confirmed candidates are: Dan Cox of Frederick County, Robin Ficker of Montgomery County and Joe Werner of Baltimore County. Kelly Schulz, also of Frederick County, has yet to confirm her attendance at the event.
Cox currently represents the Fourth District in the Maryland House of Delegates. Prior to that, he served as the secretary of the Frederick County Republican Central Committee. Cox vows to end vaccine and mask mandates on day one of his administration, and touts that he has received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. He lives with his wife and children in Frederick County. Cox’s running mate is Gordana Schifanelli, a lawyer who practices in Annapolis.
A former attorney and avid basketball fan, Ficker has run for office multiple times, including representing Montgomery County in the House of Delegates from 1979 to 1983. Ficker has two sons and a daughter, Desiree Ficker, who is a former professional triathlete that claimed the silver medal at the 2006 Ironman World Championship in Hawaii.
Werner, a Bel Air High School graduate, is a practicing lawyer who vows to drive progress in Maryland and make the state safer from crime. In 2018, Werner ran for U.S. Congress as a Democrat, but has since switched his party affiliation to Republican. Describing himself as a moderate, Werner told Fox News that he felt that his former party had left him behind and that he wanted to make Maryland better and safer.
