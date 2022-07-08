What is the Office of the Register Of Wills?
The Office of the Register of Wills is a public government office established under the Constitution of the State of Maryland. Under the Maryland constitution, a Register must be provided from each county and Baltimore City. Each register is voted in by voters to serve a four year term during the gubernatorial election.
The Purpose of the Register of Wills is to offer protection, including:
-The protection of descendants (people who have passed away) to ensure that their last wishes are carried out.
-The protection of heirs, legatees, and creditors to ensure that they receive what they are entitled to.
-Protection for the State of Maryland to ensure that the proper taxes and fees are collected.
Additional duties include:
-Assisting and advising the public in preparation for all required forms.
-Maintain and preserve the permanent record of all proceedings.
-Serve as the Clerk to the Orphans’ Court.
-Track estates and refer delinquent matters to the Court.
-Determine and collect inheritance taxes and probate fees/court costs.
-Audit accounts of personal representatives and guardians.
-Mail various notices and court orders to interested persons.
-Verify compliance with court orders.
-Register of Wills also provides a service for safekeeping of wills of living persons.
Who is running for the Office of the Register of Wills in 2022?
There are two candidates for the Maryland gubernatorial 2022 election – Maureen Sentman Danos, and incumbent Allyn Nickle.
Maureen Sentman Danos
Education – Magna Cum Laude graduate of Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland. Danos also earned her Juris Doctor degree jointly with a Master’s Degree in Environmental Law and Policy, Cum Laude, from Vermont Law School in May of 2013.
Professional background – Danos joined the law firm of Brown, Brown, and Young in 2012 where, as a licensed attorney, she practices wills, estates, and trusts – one of the areas of law she has been fluent in since the start of her career. Prior to joining Brown, Brown, and Young, Danos served as a judicial law clerk for the Administrative Judge of the Harford County Circuit Court, William O. Carr. Danos’s prior experience also includes serving as a Law Clerk to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, and as an intern for Jane C. Murray of the Circuit Court for Cecil County. Danos has served as a legal representative for farmers, small business owners, and families to preserve valuable legacies and prevent them from being left behind.
Personal and additional information – Danos is a mother of two.
“Being in my role as a mom and my professional role as both an advocate and an attorney for my clients in Cecil County, I do come with a particular focus on concerns about ‘who is going to watch over my family’ and other topics related to family legacy,” Danos said. “So my main objective is to focus on ensuring that all family legacies are honored and that all families that have lost a loved one are treated with compassion and respect.”
Goals if elected – “The Register of Wills office, especially during covid, has become increasingly more complex and less accessible with almost no accessibility to the public or even attorneys,” Danos said. “The Register of Wills is a public service and since it holds public records, it needs to be more open and accessible.”
Outside of her concerns with accessibility, Danos, if elected, hopes to increase the amount of public outreach the Register of Wills office is engaged in by hosting events, attending events, and informing the public about what the tasks, responsibilities, and services the Register of Wills provides.
“This is not an office you want to have to deal with because it means you either lost a loved one, or passed away yourself,” Danos said. “Despite that, I do want to make the office a more positive environment and more accessible as a public service.”
Allyn Nickle
Education – Nickle is a graduate of North East highschool. She completed a course of legal studies at the National Academy for Paralegal Studies, Inc., earning an award of Scholarly Distinction. Nickle also completed law education courses at Cecil Community College and the Maryland Institute for Continuing Professional Education Lawyers as well as courses on administering estates in Maryland at the University of Maryland School of Law.
Time serving as Register of Wills – Nickle was elected as Register of Wills in 1998 and is the 16th Register elected to serve Cecil County. With over 20 years of experience, Nickle has overseen the administration of over 10,000 estates.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nickle came up with innovative new ways for the Register of Wills office to operate under pandemic restrictions by implementing a drop box in the lobby of the court house, remote appointments, contact free pick-up/delivery options and expanded upon the pre-existing online services the office offers to better assist citizens.
Personal information – Nickle is a part of the Maryland Register of Wills Association, where she has served as secretary and currently serves as Treasurer. Nickle also co-chairs the Probate Review Committee and is a member of the Executive Committee.
Nickle enjoys extracurricular activities including Jazzercise, membership in the Cecil County Historical Society, coordinating Maryland Charity Campaigns and she attends and volunteers in various community religious, civic, political and youth activities.
Goals if re-elected – If re-elected, Nickle looks to improve efficiency and cost effectiveness of the Register of Wills office by working with the Maryland Register of Wills Association to continually implement new technology and innovative ways to make the process easier for the community.
Nickle also understands the importance of public outreach and looks to further expand her current efforts by continuing with programs she created like “Lunchtime Probate,” and “Chat With The Register.” Nickle has been a guest speaker on behalf of the Register of Wills office for numerous organizations across Cecil County including, rotary clubs, lions clubs, civic leagues, churches, VFW’s, fire houses, union hospitals, funeral homes, and the NAACP.
Additional – Addressing speculations from critics that the Register of Wills office under Nickle’s control lacks customer service, Nickel says that claim is simply not true.
“The number one priority in my office has been and will always be to serve with compassionate, professional and courteous service,” Nickle said. “I will never lose sight of the fact that we are serving families who may be dealing with one of the most traumatic events in their entire lives and I realize that most families have never administered an estate before and may have many unanswered questions and may not even know what questions to ask.”
Nickle notes that she has prepared presentations that address the most frequently asked questions in a digestible manner which, upon request, can be put in a paper format. Nickle also sits down with clients to walk them through paperwork if and when clients have issues understanding the content.
“It is rewarding to see the relief on the faces of families when they realize that we are there to walk them through the entire process and happy to assist with the necessary paperwork,” Nickle siad.
