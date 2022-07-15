ELKTON — Voting for the 2022 Maryland Gubernatorial Primary Election begins Tuesday, July 19 after Early Voting ended on Thursday, July 14. Here is what you need to know before election day:
Polling Locations:
-Cecil Elementary School: District 1 Precinct 1
-Bohemia Manor High/Middle School: District 1 Precinct 1 & 2
-Thomas Estates Elementary School: District 3 Precinct 1
-Elkton High School: District 3 Precinct 2
-Holly Hall Elementary School: District 3 Precinct 3
-Leeds Elementary School: District 3 Precinct 4 & 5
-Cherry Hill Middle School: District 4 Precinct 1
-Cecil Manor Elementary School: District 4 Precinct 2 & 3
-North East Middle School: District 5 Precinct 1 & 6
-Charlestown Elementary School: District 5 Precinct 2
-Elk Neck Elementary School: District 5 Precinct 3
-North East Elementary School: District 5 Precinct 4
-Bay View East Elementary School: District 5 Precinct 5
-Rising Sun Middle School: District 6 Precinct 1 & 3
-Rising Sun Elementary School: District 6 Precinct 2 & 4
-Bainbridge Elementary School: District 7 Precinct 1 & 3
-Perryville Middle School: District 7 Precinct 2 & 4
-Conowingo Elementary School: District 8 Precinct 1
-Calvert Elementary School: District 9 Precinct 1 & 2
A map of the elections Districts and Precincts can be found at: https://www.ccgov.org/government/election-board/maps.
Ballot Dropbox Locations:
-Bohemia Manor High School
-Cecil Calvert Elementary School
-Cecil County Administration Building
-Cecilton Elementary School
-Cherry Hill Middle School
-Conowingo Elementary School
-Elkton High School
-North East Middle School
-Perryville Middle School
-Rising Sun Middle School
Note: According to Board of Election officials, all 10 boxes will currently remain on location for primaries on July 19, however that is subject to change.
---
Notable races in Tuesday’s primary include:
Maryland Governor’s race
Republicans — Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli, Robin Fickle and LeRoy F. Yegge, Jr., Kelly Schulz and Jeff Woolford, Joe Werner and Minh Thanh Luong.
Democrat — Rushern L. Baker III and Nancy Navarro, Jon Baron and Natalie Williams, Peter Franchot and Monique Anderson-Walker, Douglas Gansler and Candace Hollingsworth, Ralph Jaffe and Mark Greben, Ashwani Jain and LaTrece Hawkins Lytes, John King and Michelle Daugherty Siri, Wes Moore and Aruna Miller, Tom Perez and Shannon Sneed, Jerome Segal and Justinian Dispenza.
Libertarians — David Lashar and Christinia Logansmith (Candidacy for General Election only)
Green — Nancy Wallace and Patrick Elder (Seeking nomination to appear in General Election only)
Unaffiliated — Kyle Sefcik and Katie Lee (Candidacy for General Election only)
Other Candidates — David Harding and Cathy White (Nominated by party to appear in General Election only)
Note: Candidate Rushern Baker has paused his campaign for governor but will appear on the ballot.
Cecil County Council
District 2 — Rebecca Hamilton challenging incumbent Bill Coutz
District 3 — Bob Gatchel challenging incumbent Al Miller
District 4 — Donald Gividen, Jr. challenging incumbent Donna Culberson
Register of Wills
Maureen Sentman Danos challenging incumbent Allyn Nickle
Congressional District 1
Republican - Incumbent Andy Harris
Democrats — David Harden, Heather Mizeur
House of Delegates Legislative District 35B
Incumbent Kevin Hornberger, Travis Marion, Adam Streight.
Cecil County Sheriff
Incumbent Scott Adams, Bilton Morgan.
---
Polls will close at 8pm Tuesday, July 19 and votes will be counted through the evening and possibly into the next few days. Stay up-to-date on election results on cecildaily.com and in the Friday, July 22 edition of the Whig.
