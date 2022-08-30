Hogan in Cecil

Kilby Cream co-owner Phyllis Kilby talks with Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder in 2016. Last week, Kilby announced that she was running a write-in campaign for the District 4 County Council seat against incumbent Donna Culberson.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

ELKTON — Kilby Creamery owner Phyllis Kilby announced last week that she is running a write-in campaign against incumbent Donna Culberson for the District 4 County Council seat in November.

