ELKTON — With all votes accounted for, incumbent Kevin Hornberger secured four more years as Delegate for District 35B after defeating challengers Travis Marion and Adam Streight.
The race came down to the wire on election night, with Streight and Hornberger were within 100 votes of each other – Hornberger leading. After the Cecil County Board of Elections finalized counts Friday, July 29, Hornberger came out on top with 306 votes from early voters, 1,093 votes from election day, and 249 votes from provisional ballots totaling 1,648 votes and finishing with 38.58 percent of the total votes for District 35B Delegate.
“It was a competitive race,” said Hornberger. “All of the candidates put their best foot forward and ran on the issues which was good.”
Streight, pulling in a total of 1,532 votes and an overall percentage of 35.86 – just 116 votes below Hornberger, says he feels he ran a great race for it being his first time.
“Politics is a contact sport and in any race, someone has to win and someone has to lose but we kept it civil and professional,” said Streight. “Our democracy is strong because the loser has to acknowledge that he lost and congratulate the winner, so we congratulate Kevin and wish him the best of luck these next four years.”
Looking ahead to his next term, Hornberger looks to re-unite the Republican party.
“I want to thank the voters for putting their confidence in me for these next four years and I want to ensure that we carry our message all the way to Annapolis,” Hornberger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.