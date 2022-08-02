Mail-in ballot canvas July 21 22

Kevin Hornberger (center) defeated challengers Adam Streight and Travis Marion to win reelection as District 35B Representative.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD

ELKTON — With all votes accounted for, incumbent Kevin Hornberger secured four more years as Delegate for District 35B after defeating challengers Travis Marion and Adam Streight.

