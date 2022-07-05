ELKTON — After sponsoring over 30 pieces of legislation that successfully passed into law over his eight years of service, Kevin Hornberger is running for re-election to the Maryland House of Delegates in the District 35B race.
Hornberger, 41, a native of North East and husband of Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger, is looking to continue his streak of what he calls “proven results” as delegate as he faces challenges from Adam Streight, a longtime officer with the Cecil County Sheriff's Office, and the Town of Rising Sun’s Mayor Travis Marion in the Republican Primary Election on July 19. Hornberger has held the seat since he defeated long time delegate David Rudolph in 2014.
Over the past four years, Hornberger has worked to pass the Maryland Medical Assistance Emergency Transporters Reimbursement (HB0044) bill that increased the amount of reimbursement medical providers would receive for treating patients without health insurance from $100, to $250. He also worked to pass the Maryland Safe to Learn Act of 2018 (SB1265) that expanded the use of school resource officers (SROs) and improved school safety.
If re-elected, Hornberger plans to continue to build on the $2.5 billion tax cuts he was able to assist in passing with the Ways and Means Committee. Hornberger also plans to be at the forefront of concealed carry reform in Maryland, following the recent Supreme Court ruling declaring New York’s concealed carry laws as unconstitutional.
“Over the years, I put in numerous bills that go nowhere but now that we have the Supreme Court decision, it's very ripe for reform,” Hornberger said.
Hornberger went on to mention that, as the Deputy Minority Whip for the House's Republican caucus, he is working with Senate Minority Leader, Jason Buckle, to submit a letter to the attorney general and Maryland State Police reflecting the Supreme Court’s decision.
The final issue Hornberger plans to focus on if re-elected is getting the elected school board of Cecil County more involved in bills that pass through Annapolis.
“Historically, the school board hasn’t offered testimony or positions on bills while the larger counties are constantly in the committee room and working with legislators directly,” Hornberger said. “I'd like to see Cecil get more active.”
Hornberger currently faces backlash over his position on teacher unions and teacher pay increases. Hornberger notes that he is against the pay increases because they would not only be for unionized members of the school system, but would be paid for by taxpayers which would increase taxes, and would be a move that is not fair to the custodial staff of schools and other public servants.
“We have a finite amount of money and we need to make sure that all public servants are being compensated fairly,” Hornberger said. “So if we give all the money to the teachers union, there's none left for fire, police, or our highway folks and the taxpayer is being put on the hook for this.”
As elections near, Hornberger is preparing for phase two of his efforts with Help USA to turn part of Perry Point, which is home to the Perry Point VA Hospital, into 140 homes for homeless veterans in Cecil County.
“We're hoping to end homelessness for vets and Cecil County and make Cecil County an overall great place to live and work,” Hornberger said.
