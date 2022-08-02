ELKTON — With a 350 vote lead, Rebecca Hamilton defeated incumbent Bill Coutz for District 2 Cecil County Council after the Cecil County Board of Election finalized vote counts Friday, July 29.
Hamilton received 832 votes via mail-in ballots, 2,939 votes from in-person election day voters, and 632 votes from provisional ballots totaling 4,403 votes and giving her an overall total of 52.07 percent of votes for District 2 County Council Representative.
“I am thankful and appreciative of all of the votes,” said Hamilton. “I am ready to serve all of the citizens of Cecil County over the next four years.”
Transitioning into her time on council, Hamilton says that she looks forward to starting her service by thoroughly evaluating the fiscal year 2023 budget.
“I am really looking forward to seeing what plays out and where things need to be shifted in the budget,” said Hamilton. “I also look forward to working with the county executive to make sure the county is on the right track in terms of business and seeing what the economic department has on the horizon in terms of expansion.”
Hamilton is due to be sworn in this December and hopes that more citizens get involved in county politics, not just during election season, but all year.
“I hope our citizens will remain active,” said Hamilton. “I hope more people come to the council meetings and I hope that everyone who’s eyes have been open these past few years, whatever side of the fence you land on, come out to the meetings and make their voice known to ensure that we are doing the business of the county and our constituents.”
With Hamilton’s election, Coutz says he worries for the future of Cecil County.
“Our county government has lost its checks and balances,” said Coutz. “I have always been the voice of reason and I have always been the one to question when things aren’t the way they should. That has now been lost.”
Coutz noted that he believes Cecil County is moving towards a government that is unchecked and now has a handpicked council by the current administration.
“How do we know that? We have all seen the county executive and her husband campaigning for opponents,” Coutz said. “No one in this county is obtuse enough to believe that the executive wasn’t pushing the candidates for another yes vote on her council and I am the one to be replaced because I was not the one that wouldn’t just say yes and be the constant yes vote.”
During Coutz’s time serving on the Cecil County Council since he was elected in 2018, he says he is proud of his outspoken support of first responders, his responsible legislation, and that he has been on the council for the people of Cecil County and actually followed through with his promises.
“If there is one thing any elected official should view as an accomplishment and should be proud of within their service is that they followed through and kept campaign promises,” said Coutz. “And I did.”
In parting words, Coutz notes that all of his endeavors within Cecil County, either politically or privately, will always be to help the county.
“For the past four years, I have done every single thing I could for this job,” said Coutz. “When I walk out of that office I will do it with my head high because I have done everything I was supposed to do and more for the job, and the people of Cecil County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.