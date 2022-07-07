ELKTON — Maj. Donald Gividen, an officer with the Harford County Sheriff's Office since 1997, is challenging incumbent Donna Culberson in the District 4 race in the 2022 Gubernatorial election for a seat on the Cecil County Council.
Gividen currently serves as the Chief of the Operations Bureau for HCSO, where he commands roughly 600 officers and is in charge of a $43 million dollar budget. Gividen is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, a 10-week command college where less than one percent of all law enforcement officers have the chance to attend.
Previously, Gividen served on the Harford County Joint Narcotics Task Force, Community Action Response Team (CART), Violent Street Crimes Unit, Traffic Unit and K9, and as the Commander of both the northern precinct and southern precinct before serving as the Chief of Operations Bureau.
This is Gividen’s first run for any political office.
“My training, knowledge and experience working with, for and around local government on this side of the river gives me something to offer to where I live,” Gividen said.
“These issues are not the fault of the Sheriff, but we need to better fund public safety,” Gividen said. “Having the institutional knowledge of being a cop for 25 years I think I can make that happen and serve the council not just for law enforcement, but all public safety.”
As of June 2022, the Cecil County Correctional Facility has 39 openings for correctional officers.
“The amount of openings and understaffing is not safe,” Gividen said. “It is not safe for the officers, and it is not safe for the inmates because we need to serve them food, adequate healthcare, and safety so pay now or pay later.”
The current pay for a Cecil County correctional officer is approximately $38,064 thousand dollars compared to the $48,984 thousand dollar starting pay for Harford County and $46,965 thousand dollar starting pay in Kent County.
Economic growth in Cecil County is a topic on Gividen’s radar as well, but he believes it is pointless to embark on if people stray away from the county because it is not safe.
“I am not a politician, I want to be an elected official who makes things better for the people of Cecil County,” Gividen said.
