Joyce Bowlsbey

Last week, Joyce Bowlsbey announced that she is launching a write-in campaign for the District 2 County Council seat. A former council president, Bowlsbey will be running against Rebecca Hamilton, who defeated incumbent Bill Coutz in July’s Primary election.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY KATIE TABELING

ELKTON — Cecil County voters will have yet another write-in option to choose from this November in the 2022 General Election after former County Council President Joyce Bowlsbey announced she is running a write-in campaign to reclaim her seat as District 2 council representative – challenging Rebecca Hamilton for the seat.

