Five amendments to the Maryland State Constitution are up for referendum during the Maryland General Elections on Nov. 8. Voters throughout Maryland will have the option to vote on the five proposed amendments, which include the statewide legalization of marijuana.
On each voters’ ballot will be a series of questions, with Question 4 being one of the most anticipated decisions voters can make during this election that is not related to a candidate: the statewide legalization of cannabis.
The question asks if the voter is in favor of, or against the legalization of the use of cannabis for individuals 21 years of age or older in Maryland on or after July 1, 2023. This constitutional amendment would not be amending any pre-existing articles, but adding what the ballot has listed as “Article XX, Section 1 to the Maryland Constitution.”
Question 1 on the ballot deals with the State of Maryland changing the names of the courts. The amendment proposes changing Maryland’s Court of Appeals to “the Supreme Court of Maryland” and changing the Court of Special Appeals to “the Appellate Court of Maryland.”
If the amendment passes, judges serving on the Court of Appeals will be “justices of the Supreme Court of Maryland” and the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals will be “the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Maryland.”
Question 2 focuses on an amendment proposed to add to the eligibility requirements to serve as a senator or delegate to the Maryland General Assembly. The current law states that a person must have resided in the district to which they have been elected for at least six months immediately preceding the date of the person’s election or, if the district has been established for less than six months prior to the date of election as long as the district has been established.
The new law, if it passes referendum, would require that a person both reside in, and maintain, a primary place of abode in the district for the same time periods as outlined by current law.
Question 3 focuses on court proceedings by proposing an amendment that authorizes the General Assembly to enact legislation that limits the right to a jury trial in a civil proceeding that exceeds $25,000 in controversy, excluding attorney’s fees if they are recoverable in the proceeding. Current law states that the amount in controversy must exceed $15,000 before the party in proceeding may demand a jury trial. If a case in which the controversy does not exceed this threshold amount then a judge, rather than a jury, determines the verdict.
Question 5 focuses directly on Howard County by asking the voter if they are for, or against requiring the Howard County Circuit Court judges to sit as the orphans’ court for Howard County. Current law provides for the voters of Howard County to elect three orphans’ court judges. Under the amended law, a party could no longer appeal a final judgment of the Howard County Orphans Court to the Howard County Circuit Court and would instead take an appeal directly to the Court of Special Appeals.
Maryland voters will have the opportunity to vote on these five Maryland State Constitution Amendments up for referendum starting as soon as Oct. 27 when early voting begins – ending Nov. 3 with Election Day on Nov. 8.
