ELKTON — Cecil County voters will have the ability to vote on five charter amendments this November during the General Election.
The amendments up for referendum will be found on page two labeled as “Questions A — E,” following “Questions 1 — 5” regarding voter input on state constitution amendments that are also up for referendum.
The most notable charter amendments on this year’s ballot are found in questions D and E. Question D focuses on an amendment to establish a Cecil County Ethics Commission consisting of five voting members. Three of the members, including the Commission Chair, will be appointed by the County Executive while the remaining two will be appointed by the County Council. The appointed Members will serve a four year term.
Question D also notes that the members will be assisted in their Ethics Commission duties by County Attorney Lawrence Scott. On the ballot, voters are asked if they are for, or against the charter amendment.
Question E focuses on a charter amendment to require that all county purchases and service contracts exceeding $100,000 disclose a description, price, vendor, source of funding and number of bids, and that all real estate purchases, sales and leases be presented to the County Council in public session after a contract is awarded.
Questions A and C on the 2022 General Election ballot for Cecil County voters focus on amendments regarding vacancies. Question A focuses on a charter amendment that requires the County Council to fill a council vacancy within 30 days after receiving a list of nominees submitted by the central committee affiliated with the political party of the person vacating the council office.
Question C, similar to Question A, outlines the same parameters for filling a vacancy but, instead of a council vacancy, the amendment in question focuses on vacancies in the Office of the County Executive.
Question B on the ballot looks at an amendment set to require the Redistricting Commission, established by the County Council every ten years, to be appointed within thirty days after receiving the official census population data from the State of Maryland. The amendment also states that local central committee members are not eligible for appointment to the Redistricting Commission.
Cecil County voters will have the opportunity to vote on these five charter amendments starting as soon as Oct. 27 – when early voting begins. Early voting ends Nov. 3, with Election Day on Nov. 8.
