ELKTON — Cecil County finished first round mail-in ballot counts last Thursday.
Thursday, July 21, the Cecil County Board of Elections held their first Mail-in Ballot Canvas, where thousands of mail-in ballots were counted in the Elk Room of the Cecil County Administration Building.
After the ballots were counted, incumbent Al Miller of District 3 County Council gained the lead over Bob Gatchel, who had been leading Miller by just five votes. Miller now leads with 160 votes, putting him at a total of 4,103 votes and Gatchel at 3,943.
Kevin Hornberger continues to hold his lead over Adam Straight with a .10 percent increase. Hornbeger now leads with 98 votes over Streight, putting Hornberger at 38.56 percent overall and Streight at 36.13 percent overall. Despite a 1.05 percent increase over election day and early voting counts, Travis Marion is still trails the frontrunners with 25.32 percent of the vote.
Incumbent of District 2 County Council, Bill Coutz narrowed the lead Rebecca Hamilton has over him from 5.62 percent, to 4.28 percent. Hamilton still holds the majority with a 342 vote lead over Coutz.
Incumbent Donna Culberson of District 4 County Councils takes a .31 percent loss after the first round of mail-in ballots have been reported, but she still holds a 586 vote lead over Donald Gividen putting her at a 53.79 percent overall and Gividen at 46.21 percent.
The Register of Wills race still remains a landslide with incumbent Lyn Nickle moving from 68.67 percent overall, to 69 percent overall giving her an almost 3,000 vote lead over Maureen Sentman Danos.
Renee Dixon, challenging incumbent William Malesh for District 4 seat on the Board of Education, maintains her lead over Malesh by 2,359 votes, putting her at a 50.39 percent overall and Malesh at a 29.29 percent overall. Anthony Di Pietro remains beneath both Dixon and Malesh with a total of 20.32 percent overall.
None of these numbers are final. The Cecil County Board of Elections still has just under 1,000 ballots to count with about 325 of those ballots being provisional ballots that are scheduled to be counted Wednesday, July 27. Remaining mail-in ballots are scheduled to be counted Friday, July 29.
“We welcome and encourage the public to continue their participation in this Primary Election by attending the remaining public Canvass sessions,” said Board of Elections Director Douglas Walker. “For those who can’t attend the Canvasses during the day, the latest unofficial election results are available online and updated regularly as the State Board of Elections is pushing out results as soon as they receive them.”
