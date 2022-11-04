ELKTON — As early voting in the 2022 General Election ended Thursday evening, 6,254 Cecil County voters cast ballots during the early voting period – more than doubling the total number of early votes cast by Cecil County voters in the 2022 primary.
3,550 of those votes were cast by Republicans, 1,785 were cast by Democrats, 841 by Unaffiliated voters, 18 by Libertarian voters, two by a Green Party, three by the Working Class Party, and 55 by voters that identified as “other.”
This is the first time Cecil County has offered two in-person polling locations to early voters – the Cecil County Administration Building and the Cecil Arena. The Cecil County Administration Building brought in 3,978 votes and the Cecil Arena brought in 2,276 since the start of early voting on Thursday, Oct. 27.
“This is our baseline year for having a second location,” said Doug Walker, the director of the Cecil County Board of Elections. “We will have to do this another time or two to ensure that it is just right but it seems like it is a good spot with good turnouts saving people in the western part of the county from having to come all the way east to vote early.”
Walker also noted that of the eight early voting days, the final day, Thursday, Nov. 3, broke over 1,000 votes, ending with a total of 1,260 votes. The second highest day being Wednesday, Nov. 2 with 948 overall votes.
“As of 5:53 p.m Thursday, November third, we have 634 votes at the administration building and 418 at the arena which is 1,052 votes just from today,” said Walker. “With just over two hours before the polls closing, I am excited to see that because we figured we would see the most people the first and the last day and the last day really seemed to pan out.”
