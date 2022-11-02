ELKTON — For the first time, Cecil County is offering two precincts for early voting. In addition to the Cecil County Administration Building, the Cecil Arena will also be an active early voting location from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday for the duration of early voting from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.
750 votes were casted by early voters during the first day of early voting, Thursday. 548 of those votes were casted at the Cecil County Administration Building and 202 of those votes were casted at the Cecil Arena.
“We vote early because there are less people and smaller crowds,” said Elkton resident Vee McGinnis. “Voting is important because we are losing our democracy fast and we need to work to restore it.”
Vee voted with her husband, James McGinnis.
“We have a right to voice our opinion and we need to return to square one with that,” said James. “We vote because we have children and grandchildren we need to raise in all of this.”
Voters who requested a mail-in ballot have the option to cast their ballot via one of the five ballot drop boxes in the county – Bohemia Manor High School, the Cecil County Administration Building, North East Middle School, Perryville Middle School and Rising Sun Middle School.
“Voters who requested mail-in ballots should mail that ballot and not come to in-person voting,” said the Director of the Cecil County Board of Elections Doug Walker.
Walker notes that as a safety precaution to prevent voters from casting a vote twice, those who request mail-in ballots that check-in at any early voting precinct will have to cast their in-person vote as a provisional ballot that will then be checked during the provisional ballot canvas to ensure that only one ballot was casted.
“When we do the provisional canvas, we ensure that the mail-in ballot the voter requested didn't come in as a safety precaution to keep people from voting twice, which by the way, is illegal and you will get in a lot of trouble for doing,” said Walker.
Voters who wish to vote via mail-in ballot have until Nov. 1 to request a mail-in ballot and until Nov. 4 to request a link via email containing a virtual ballot.
Anyone who missed the Oct. 18 deadline to register to vote will have a second chance to register through same day registration if they are in the Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) system and are still located at the same address they have on file with the MVA.
“If we can find you in the MVA system and you’re still living at the same address you used to get your license, you can do same day registration,” said Walker. “Same day registration will not be offered on Election Day though, you will be able to register, but not vote on Election Day – we are only offering same day registration during early voting.”
During early voting, voters will most likely run into the longest lines during the first and last day of early voting – Thursday, Oct. 27 and Thursday, Nov. 3. Polling precincts will be open all eight days of early voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. so Walker recommends voters who plan to participate in early voting do so during the weekend – Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30.
With the option to vote for write-in candidates being a hot topic this election, voters will be able to find an information board at every precinct informing them of who valid write-in candidates are as well as how to correctly cast a write-in vote.
“There is a poster board of several fliers with information for voters at the check-in desk that, as standard, we always have information on how to vote for a write-in candidate,” said Walker.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
