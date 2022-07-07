CECIL COUNTY — Early voting is in full swing in Cecil County for the Maryland 2022 Gubernatorial Elections.
Voters from across the county are filing into the Cecil County Administration Building and Calvert Elementary School to cast their ballots before election day on July 19.
“This is the first time the county has run a second site,” said Cecil County Board of Elections Director Douglas Walker. “So we have nothing to compare the Calvert Elementary School numbers to.”
As of press time Thursday night, 259 voters cast ballots on July 7, the first day of early voting. Of those 259 votes, 65 of them were made by Democratic voters and 186 of them were made by Republican voters, while the remaining eight ballots were filed as “other.”
The Cecil County Administrative Building brought in 184 of the total 259 votes with 50 of the votes cast at the Administration Building being cast by Democrats, 131 of the total 184 cast by Republicans, and three ballots registered as “other.”
Calvert Elementary School brought only 75 of the 259 total with 15 ballots cast by Democratic voters, 55 casted by Republican voters, and five “other” ballots.
Many voters choose early voting for a variety of reasons.
“I haven’t missed an election since I was old enough to vote,” said Betty Johnson, 75, an Elkton resident. “I am busy on the 19th so early voting is great for me to continue my voting streak.”
Other voters choose early voting so they can beat the crowds.
“The lines can get so bad to the point where they go into the parking lot,” 32-year-old Ryan Farmer said in reference to the voting climate at the Cecil County Administration building.
But regardless of the reason behind a voter’s choice to vote early or wait until July 19, they all agree that the option to vote early is convenient.
“As an American, there is a lot of pressure around voting. So if you can’t vote, you might feel bad, which is why early voting is great because it is convenient,” said Destiny Stone, a 21-year-old voter from Port Deposit.
Cecil County voters also have the option to vote through ballot drop off if they choose not to vote in-person. The 10 locations in Cecil County that sponsor Maryland Ballot Drop Boxes are:
Bohemia Manor High School, Cecil Calvert Elementary School, Cecil County Administration Building, Cecilton Elementary School, Cherry Hill Middle School, Conowingo Elementary School, Elkton High School, North East Middle School, Perryville Middle School, and Rising Sun Middle School.
Early voting will continue until July 19th when the Maryland Primaries begin. Stay tuned to CecilDaily.com for candidate previews and election coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.