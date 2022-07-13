CECIL COUNTY — Citing a desire to see continued positive growth in the county, incumbent County Councilman Al Miller is seeking re-election as the District 3 representative on the Cecil County Council.
Miller, 68, a farm equipment salesman and the former President of the Cecil County Fair Board, says that he wants to continue his lifelong service of Cecil County by remaining on the council for a second term.
“I have a lifetime commitment to CC,” said Miller. “I’ve been a volunteer my entire life, with over 40 years volunteering on the Cecil County Fair Board.”
After stepping down from his role as Fair Board President in late 2018 to focus on his council responsibilities, Miller is proud of the way the county has grown – particularly the growth of the Route 40 corridor and the Cecil County School of Technology.
“My goal for my first term was to have CCST a diesel program within two years,” said Miller. According to the councilman, the diesel program required a minimum of 22 students to get off the ground, yet had 40 students apply to the program. Miller says that the program is now full and is no longer relegated to a closet within the CCST building.
If re-elected, Miller wants to address what he sees as the biggest problem affecting the county: drugs.
“The number one problem in Cecil County is the drug issue,” said Miller. “We need to focus on dealing with that. That starts right at the top by funding our sheriff’s office and firefighters, and first responders.”
In addition to better funding for law enforcement and first responders, Miller plans to tackle the county’s drug problems through better funding for education — such as that provided by CCST — and promoting economic development and job opportunities within the county.
A lifelong resident of the county, Miller pointed out that he wants to further invest time and resources into helping the county’s agricultural sector grow.
“I think the ag industry is very important, it’s a quality life in Cecil County,” Miller told the Whig. “We’ve got to support that and help it grow.”
According to Miller, being on the council and representing the people of Cecil County is a joy, and he says that he is always open to hearing someone out.
“I really enjoy what I do, I always listen,” Miller said. He noted that he has a book in which he writes everything everyone says at council meetings. “I may not agree with everything everyone says, but I’ll certainly listen to you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.