ELKTON — Local entrepreneur Bob Gatchel says that he regrets voting for County Councilman Al Miller, and this regret spurred his decision to run for Miller’s seat on the County Council.
Gatchel, founder of the internet marketing and public relations platform Ghostwood Media LLC, is a first-time political candidate looking to allocate resources throughout the county as efficiently as possible to avoid tax increases; a topic Gatchel says pushed him even further to run after Miller voted with the council to not lower the 2019 tax rate to match the constant yield.
“That made me mad because I voted for Al,” Gatchel said. “As a constituent in his district I felt rather betrayed, and that is why I am running.”
Next to housing tax, Gatchel sees “wasteful spending” as both an issue, and a key contributor to tax increases in Cecil County.
“We have to manage our wants versus our needs,” Gatchel said. “If we are going to talk about feel good projects, the money that could have been saved that we misallocate could possibly be used for something like helping our law enforcement.”
Gatchel notes projects like the North East library, that was built in 2021 for an estimated $14.85 million dollars, is an example of money that the county has spent that could have been better allocated.
“Did we have to spend millions on a library that is better looking than some of the museums I have been in, or could we have done something more efficiently,” Gatchel said. “As a business owner, I am cognizant of allocating resources so that we live within our means not only as a business, but as a county.”
Economic growth is another pillar of Gatchel’s plans if he is elected. With minimal opposition to warehouses, Gatchel does express skepticism for the potential issues warehouses in the wrong place can pose to the quality of life for residents.
“My approach to common sense economic development is to try to get more science, technical, engineering, and math type companies to create higher paying jobs and keep people in Cecil County,” Gatchel said.
On the contrast of types of economic development, Gatchel does not see effective economic development as being worthwhile until public safety retention is addressed.
“We are losing people to other counties and other states because of various situations,” Gatchel said. “Cecil County can be the most economically developed and successful county in the state but it will not matter if the county is not safe.”
If elected, Gatchel aims to “jump in, roll up the sleeves, and look at everything” to make meaningful change by moving past talking points and building long term solutions.
“My only interest is serving for the betterment of the people of Cecil County because in the end, the government is about people,” Gatchel said.
