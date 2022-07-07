ELKTON — For District 2 County Councilman Bill Coutz, his run for re-election is based on a desire to address the needs he sees within the county.
“I’ve ID’d some issues within the County that I think need to be addressed,” Coutz told the Whig in an interview.
The District 2 incumbent, Coutz, 57, a Calvert-native and Elkton resident who serves as the Business Development Director for Recycled Plastics Industries, was elected to the Council in 2018, and believes his blend of political and business experience combined with his knowledge of the county and the needs of its residents calls him to pursue a second term on the Council.
“I listen to my constituents,” said Coutz. “If they tell me the work I’m doing is valuable then I’ll run again.”
Coutz believes that, if re-elected, he would simply be fulfilling the job he signed up to do: serving the people of Cecil County.
If re-elected, Coutz plans to take steps into maintaining the growth of the agricultural sector of the county – in an interview with the Whig, he noted that he is proud of how large the county’s agriculture industry is. Coutz also expressed excitement to see new businesses come to the county. He pointed to the growth of manufacturing and warehouse sectors, but also to a wave of tech companies entering the county.
“Places like Clene [Nanomedicine] are going to attract higher-income clientele who may stay or visit,” Coutz said.
Coutz also expressed concern over the county’s fiscal situation, but currently and in the future.
“This county is going to grow,” said Coutz. “That growth needs to be managed.”
To Coutz, managing that growth will involve a combination of both attracting new residents to Cecil County and meeting the needs of those who already call the county home.
On that front, Coutz hopes to see the county government put a greater emphasis on the county’s schools, as they are a major factor both in the lives of current county residents, and the decisions for others to move to Cecil.
“We have to maintain and improve our public school systems here in Cecil County,” said Coutz. “[Schools are] a huge factor that people look at when they consider coming here.”
Currently, Coutz is working on legislation that will support firefighters and law enforcement officers in their efforts to respond to calls.
“We can’t fiscally afford to replace our volunteer fire companies,” said Coutz. “Same with our law enforcement. We’re a pretty big county geographically, we can’t lose the ability to cover the county with law enforcement.”
As part of supporting first responders, Coutz also noted that steps need to be taken on dealing with the county’s deficit of law enforcement and corrections officers.
“The number one responsibility of government is public safety,” said Coutz.
However, all of these items, according to Coutz, will require steps to further the county’s economic development.
“Economic development is what drives organic growth of tax base, that is what pays the bills,” said Coutz. “Instead of trying to put the burden back on individual residents in the county, we put the onus of economic development on businesses in the county to grow the tax base organically.”
Coutz noted that he hopes to see the divisiveness in the politics of Cecil County change.
“I want to see respect and dignity,” Coutz said.
He noted that he wants a more collaborative and cooperative approach to legislation and meeting the needs of constituents, and that he’s happy to work with people who feel the same way.
“The people who want to do that, I’ll work with,” Coutz said.
