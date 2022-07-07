ELKTON — In the upcoming Maryland elections, sitting County Councilwoman Donna Culberson seeks re-election as the District Four councilmember.
Culberson was appointed by the council in November 2021 to replace George Patchell after his resignation. Culberson says her 22 years of serving as the business manager for a privately owned nursing facility, where she managed all aspects of the business, qualified her for the position.
During her first term, Culberson worked to pass property rights and, if re-elected, she looks to broaden economic growth by moving away from warehouses.
“We need to move away from warehouses, we have tons of them,” Culberson said. “We need different types of industries brought in that require a broader scope of educational background.”
Culberson also plans to address growing concerns within the school system noting that students are being taught inappropriate content.
“We all need to be focused on making sure that our schools are offering the proper curriculums for the proper age levels,” Culberson said. “We need to focus on appropriate discipline and helping our students achieve the highest level of education possible and right now I don’t think that is happening.”
Culberson plans to address the problems she is seeing in schools by organizing and meeting with fellow concerned citizens, as well as founding a group to provide support to parents.
“Once this campaign is over, I will be enrolling in that group [We The People of Maryland] so that I have backing, support, and information that parents can take to the school so we can fight as a state,” Culberson said.
Culberson looks to start a chapter of We The People of Maryland and Moms For Liberty in Cecil County.
“Whether I win re-election or whether I lose, I am still going to be involved,” Culberson said.
Furthering her plans if re-elected, Culberson wants to ensure that Cecil County cuts taxes by only spending money on what the County needs; noting that the current climate of inflation runs the risk of driving taxpayers out of the county if taxes aren’t cut back.
“With gas and inflation, we can’t over tax our citizens,” Culberson said. “We will run businesses, homeowners, and retirees out of our county.”
