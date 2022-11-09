CECIL COUNTY — With 26 out of 28 precincts reporting – and mail-in and provisional ballots still to be counted – several Cecil County races have apparent victors.
Despite write-in campaigns by Phyllis Kilby and Joyce Bowlsbey, Rebecca Hamilton and Donna Culberson hold vast leads in the, respectively, District 2 and District 4 County Council races. Hamilton leads Bowslbey by just shy of 15,000 votes, while Culberson holds an approximate 13,000 vote lead on Kilby.
In the Board of Education elections, Renee Dixon upset incumbent District 4 board member William Malesh's campaign to become the first three-term board member. As of early Wednesday, Dixon holds approximately 6,000 vote lead on Malesh. Current Board of Education President Diana Hawley surmounts Russ Johnson in the Dist. 5 election, amassing a near-exact 4,000 vote lead.
Dixon expressed her excitement towards getting involved with the board.
“I'm thrilled,” Dixon said. “I'm excited for our teachers, and our students of what I feel that I can bring to the board."
Hawley stated her appreciation for voters placing their faith in her, and her desire for the board to keep working on students' behalf.
“For me personally, I'm grateful for all those who supported me," Hawley said. "It's all about the students, all the students and our county. So that's kind of how I feel right now. It's been a tough campaign... I'm excited to work with a new team, and hopefully continue to build our culture and continue the culture that we've worked hard to establish."
District 3's board race is far tighter. As of early Wednesday morning, Joe Ferdinando held just over a 600 vote lead on Justin Vest for the final Board of Education seat.
Del. Kevin Hornberger, Sheriff Scott Adams, Register of Wills Lyn Nickle, Judges of the Orphans Court Carolyn Crouch, Bill Harris and Travis Ward, State's Attorney James Dellmyer and Clerk of the Circuit Court Charlene Notarcola all ran unopposed.
State Elections
According to the Baltimore Sun, Andy Harris held off Heather Mizeur to win re-election as the House representative for Maryland's 1st congressional district. Harris currently holds a lead of over 50,000 votes (within Cecil County, Harris received 17,227 votes to Mizeur's 8,226 within Cecil County as of early Wednesday morning).
Democrat Wes Moore has won the race for governor, defeating Republican Dan Cox by a margin of over 230,000 votes. Moore, 44, becomes Maryland's first black governor – and only the third in American history – as he begins his four year term on January 21, 2023.
“When I was an Army captain and led soldiers into combat in Afghanistan, we lived by a simple principle: Leave no one behind … Real patriotism means bringing people together," The AP reported Moore telling a crowd during his victory speech in Baltimore. "It means lifting each other up and improving each other’s lives.”
The AP has called the U.S. Senate race in favor of incumbent Chris Van Hollen, who secures his second term as one of Maryland's two senators. Van Hollen, a Democrat, defeated Chris Chaffee by over 300,000 votes, with more to be counted.
As outstanding votes are tallied, live vote tallies can be viewed at https://results.elections.maryland.gov/elections/2022/general_results/county_status_page_root.html. Stay tuned to cecildaily.com for ongoing election coverage.
