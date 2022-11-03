100222_whg_EarlyVotingImages2.jpg

Voting stickers placed on a desk in the Elk Room during the second day of early voting for the Maryland General Elections 2022.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD

ELKTON — With Rebecca Hamilton's defeat of incumbent councilman Bill Coutz in June's Primary election, it's clear that the Cecil County Council's makeup will be changing, but the question is by how much. Both former council president Joyce Bowlsbey and former county commissioner Phyllis Kilby have announced write-in campaigns for council seats in next week's General election.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.