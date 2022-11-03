ELKTON — With Rebecca Hamilton's defeat of incumbent councilman Bill Coutz in June's Primary election, it's clear that the Cecil County Council's makeup will be changing, but the question is by how much. Both former council president Joyce Bowlsbey and former county commissioner Phyllis Kilby have announced write-in campaigns for council seats in next week's General election.
Bowlsbey will be running as a write-in against Hamilton, while Kilby is running against councilwoman Donna Culberson in District 4.
“Write-ins don't typically win but I think if there were ever a chance for a write-in to win, it would be this election,” said Bowlsbey.
Bowlsbey and Kilby announced their write-in campaigns less than a month apart from each other, with Kilby announcing her campaign in August and Bowlsbey announcing hers in September. Though Bowlsbey and Kilby hold similar values on why they are running, they stressed that their campaigns are independent of one another.
“We are running separate campaigns but we are aiming for the same thing,” said Kilby. “We want accountability, we want transparency, we have the same ideas even though we are not of the same exact political persuasion – we both feel county government is not about party, it is about doing the job and solving the problems.”
Both Bowlsbey and Kilby have backgrounds in Cecil County government. Bowlsbey served as District 2 representative on the council from 2013 to 2018 and as council president from 2016 to 2018, while Kilby served on the Cecil County Board of Commissioners from 1998 to 2006.
Running to potentially return to her former seat as District 2 representative, Bowlsbey says her efforts and intentions have always been about the county.
“It has always truly been about the county for me,” said Bowlsbey. “There is so much wrong going on right now and so you have to look at everything you do and ask ‘how is this going to affect the citizens’ and if it is going to be good.”
An issue that Bowlsbey said has grabbed her attention recently is the fact that of all the bills that go through the council, only a handful of them have fiscal notes attached to them. Bowlsbey noted that the absence of fiscal notes is odd to her and something she will not stand for – especially if a bill has money attached to it.
After Bowlsbey’s opponent, Hamilton defeated councilman Bill Coutz during the primaries in July, Bowlsbey and Kilby publicly stated that the council had lost its checks and balances – a key reason both of them decided to launch write-in campaigns for council seats.
“Voters need an alternate option for council representatives or else the results from the primaries will make the council a rubber stamp for the county executive,” said Kilby in a previous interview regarding her candidacy.
When questioned about the accusations, Hamilton says that she is not a puppet or a ‘yes person’ and that citizens of Cecil County will see that if she is elected.
“My plan is to push back," said Hamilton. "But when priorities and values align between county members and the county executive, the important thing is to make sure you ask questions and dig in so that people in the county understand what is happening."
Hamilton also noted that, if she is elected, she plans to restore transparency by communicating with voters either through newsletters, Facebook or directly at council meetings.
In the race for District 4 representative, councilwoman Donna Culberson defeated challenger Donald Gividen in the primary and, like Hamilton, was set to run unopposed in the general election until a write-in candidate entered the race. Culberson was originally appointed to the council in Nov. 2021 to replace former councilman George Patchell after his resignation.
Culberson is the chair for the Cecil County chapter of Moms For Liberty that was founded in August. If re-elected, Culberson aims to continue her efforts to protect parental rights, maintain a low tax rate and only fund what is necessary while promoting smart economic growth.
In regard to the election, Culberson, similar to Hamilton, said that she is not assuming that since she won the primary election that it will continue for the general.
“My campaign efforts are the same and I will continue to do what I have been doing because that happens, happens and my firm belief throughout life has always been that everything happens for a reason,” said Culberson. “If I lose then I was put in this position for as long as I was to gain the experience and do other things.”
Kilby said she is pleased with her campaign and – although write-in candidates are historically unlikely to win an election – name recognition is the most important part, which she said she has plenty of.
“The advantage that I have is that I have been in the county a long time and served on a number of things from PTA, to farm groups, to Kilby Creamery, to my time on government – name recognition is essential and I think the Kilby name is very well known,” said Kilby.
Early voting in Maryland runs from Thursday, Oct. 27 to Thursday, Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
