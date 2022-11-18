ELKTO — After being defeated by Rebecca Hamilton in the 2022 Primary Elections, County Councilmember Bill Coutz reflected on his time serving as the council’s District 2 Representative.
“I worked hard for four years doing everything required and expected of me as a councilman,” said Coutz. “I am proud of that.”
Coutz joined the council in 2018 after former Council President and District 2 Representative Joyce Bowlsbey resigned from the position due to her husband’s declining health. Prior to his time on the council, Coutz said that he did not have any experience in politics and spent the majority of his time serving numerous organizations in Cecil County – which service he believes was a major pillar in his election.
“I was not a politician,” said Coutz. “I was actively helping Cecil County through numerous organizations and volunteer work and the citizens took note of that and how much I care for this county.”
As his four year term comes to an end, Coutz says he is most proud of his efforts in helping write, backing and passing legislation that fostered economic development within Cecil County.
“We grew the business in Cecil County,” said Coutz. “McCarthy set the path for continuous economic growth with a good fiscal plan with programs that put us in a beneficial position from a fund surplus that gavae this administration the opportunity to cut taxes.”
Coutz said working with not only his constituency, but constituents all over the county – most notably working with the youth and individuals fighting substance abuse – has been one of his proudest accomplishments.
After losing to Hamilton by 350 votes in the July Primary Election, Coutz joined Joyce Bowlsbey’s write-in campaign as her campaign director to assist the former council president in reclaiming her seat as District 2 representative in the 2022 Mid-term General Elections. Coutz, still serving on the council while also as Bowlsbey’s campaign director, said that he is concerned with what he calls outside forces using monetary means to take over Cecil County – noting specifically speculations that House Rep. Andy Harris used Del. Kevin Hornberger to finance candidates that were running against Coutz, Councilmember Al Miller and Donald Gividen in the Primary.
“I have lived in Cecil County my entire life and I will not allow outside forces to take over our county,” said Coutz.
Coutz noted that his post-council plan is to get more qualified candidates on the ballot for Cecil County elections in coming years.
“I will build an organization within Cecil County that will help identify, train, qualify and fund candidates for positions here in Cecil County,” said Coutz. “I am not going to sit here and let people from Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County or Howard County influence politics in Cecil County.”
Coutz noted that he fears for the future of Cecil County, as he believes efforts to build and maintain strong revenue streams through economic growth have stopped and that the current administration has conditioned themselves to work with money that is not permanent. Coutz also said that the county is woefully behind and divisive politics will only make things worse.
“Divisive politics are only one way so you’re either 150 percent on board with everything or you’re 150 percent out,” said Coutz. “I am never going to bow down when I do not think something is right and since I was the one to speak up when things weren’t right, they focused on me the most because they don’t want checks and balances in this county government.”
