CECIL COUNTY — The Cecil County Board of Elections has officially completed counting all mail-in, provisional, early voting and election day ballots for the 2022 General Midterm Elections. All votes cast in Cecil County were certified Friday, Nov. 18 and all Maryland state ballots were certified Monday, Nov. 21 – officially marking the end of 2022’s midterm elections.
In the races for Cecil County Board of Education (BOE), Joe Ferdinando defeated Justin Vest by 1,742 votes in the race for the board’s District 3 seat. Ferdinando finished the race by securing 12,940 votes and Vest finished with 11,198 votes- a 7.13 percent difference.
District 4 BOE incumbent William Malesh was denied the opportunity to become the first BOE representative in Cecil County history to serve three consecutive terms after being defeated by challenger Renee Dixon. Dixon secured 6,810 more votes than Malesh with a final total of 16,198 votes to Malesh’s 9,388 votes.
Incumbent Diana Hawley has secured her second term as District 5 BOE representative, defeating challenger Russ Johnson by over 6,150 votes. Hawley secured 61.58 percent of the votes in the race for District 5 BOE with a final total of 15,815 votes and Johnson secured 37.62 percent of the votes with a finishing total of 9,661 votes.
In the races for Cecil County Council, Rebecca Hamilton has continued her win streak in the race for District 2 Representative by defeating write-in challenger Joyce Bowlsbey by over 17,000 votes. Hamilton, after defeating incumbent Bill Coutz in the primaries, secured 21,409 votes in the General Elections with Bowlsbey securing 4,300 votes.
Running unopposed, Al Miller ended the race for District 3 Representative with 24,771 votes.
In the race for Cecil County Council District 4 Representative, Donna Culberson has secured her second term by defeating write-in challenger Phyllis Kilby. Securing 1,299 more votes than write-in candidate Bowlsbey. Kilby finished with 5,599 votes- 14,943 votes less than Culberson’s 20,542 votes.
A total of 17,937 Cecil County votes were cast as write-ins across all 21 state and local races on the ballot for Cecil County voters, with 9,942 of those 17,937 write-in votes going to five legitimate write-in candidates. The remaining 7,995 write-in votes were classified as “other write-ins.”
Inauguration for all elected Cecil County officials will be held Monday, Dec. 5 at 12:00 p.m. with the oath of office administered by Clerk of the Court, Charlene Notarcola. Music at the Inauguration will be by the Perryville High School Chamber Choir and the North East High School Chamber Orchestra. The Inauguration will be open to the public with a video recording uploaded to the county website after the event.
