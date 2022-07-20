With mail-in ballots remaining to be counted, District 35B House candidate Kevin Hornberger (center) and District 2 County Council candidate Rebecca Hamilton (far-right) refresh the page of the 2022 Maryland Gubernatorial Results Page on election night at Maryland Brewery in Elkton.
Candidate Kevin Hornberger smiles after being up in the polls on election night. Hornberger, his father and other supporters watched live election results outside the Maryland Beer Company in Elkton on a laptop late into the night.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
CECIL COUNTY — As of early Wednesday morning, many local races in the 2022 Gubernatorial Primary remained too close to call with mail-in ballots still outstanding. Mail-in ballots are expected to be counted beginning Thursday morning.
In the District 4 County Council race, Bob Gatchel narrowly leads incumbent Al Miller by a margin of only five votes – 3,601 to 3,596.
Incumbent Kevin Hornberger leads challenger Adam Streight by 43 votes, 38.46% to 37.27% in the District 35B House of Delegates race. Travis Marion trails the two frontrunners with 24.27% of the vote.
In the District 2 Council race, Rebecca Hamilton holds a 52.81% to 47.19% lead over incumbent Councilman Bill Coutz. Councilwoman Donna Culberson maintains a 54.10%–45.90% advantage over Donald Gividen, Jr. in the District 4 Council race.
Renee Dixon holds a commanding 51.21% lead in the District 4 Board of Education election compared to incumbent William Malesh's 27.20% and Anthony Di Pietro, II's 21.09%. The top two candidates in the primary election will advance to run against each other in the November general election, alongside the District 3 and 5 races.
Incumbent Lyn Nickle leads challenger Maureen Sentman Danos 68.67% to 31.33% in the Register of Wills race.
Between early and election day voting, there were approximately 7,300 ballots cast. It is unclear how many mail-in ballots are outstanding, however in the 2018 Primary Election – the most recent mid-term election – 9,450 votes were cast between election day and early voting.
