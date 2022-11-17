ELKTON — The Cecil County Board of Elections finished conducting provisional ballot canvassing Wednesday, counting over 500 provisional ballots.
Provisional ballots allow everyone to vote, but are used in cases where voter eligibility needs to be reviewed by the election board. Of all the circumstances a voter may be issued a provisional ballot, the most common are if a voter’s registration is pending, a voter changed addresses 21 or more days before voting, a voter is voting at an incorrect polling precinct or a voter requested a mail-in ballot but chose to vote in-person. Provisional ballots are used to ensure that only registered voters cast ballots and are used to prevent voters from casting a ballot twice.
All provisional ballots are canvassed but are only counted as valid if the voter’s registration is legitimate and they only filed one ballot. If a voter votes at an incorrect polling precinct and the district specific elections are different than that of the precinct the voter was assigned, their vote for those district candidates will not be counted because that voter is not permitted to vote in that district’s elections.
During canvassing, election officials are put in groups of two with one official representing one political party, and the other official representing another party. Most commonly, the groups consist of both a Republican and Democrat official, making the ballot canvassing process a bipartisan effort.
Ballot canvassing in Cecil County began Thursday, Nov. 10 when the Cecil County Board of Elections counted 2,500 mail-in ballots leaving roughly 3,050 mail-in ballots to be counted on the last day of ballot canvassing Friday, Nov. 18.
As of press time Thursday, the race for District 2 County Council is led by Rebecca Hamilton who has currently secured 17,023 more votes than write-in candidate Joyce Bowlsbey. Hamilton currently sits at 20,317 votes and Bowlsbey at 3,294 votes.
Similarly, in the race for District 4 County Council, incumbent Donna Culberson leads write-in candidate Phyllis Kilby by 15,265 votes, with Kilby securing only 4,267 votes and Culberson totaling 19,532 votes.
The race for District 3 Board of Education (BOE) is led by Joe Ferdinandio who currently has 11,736 votes – a 1,103 vote lead over Justin Vest who currently has 10,633 votes. The race for District 4 BOE is not nearly as close as the race for District 3 as Renee Dixon leads incumbent William Malesh by almost 7,000 votes with Dixon currently sitting at 15,290 votes and Malesh at 8,349 votes.
The race for District 5 BOE has similar margins to the race for District 4, as incumbent Diana Hawley leads challenger Russ Johnson by 5,184 votes – securing 60 percent of the vote for the district with Hawley at 14,367 votes and Johnson at 9,183 votes.
The Cecil County Board of Elections will have its third and final ballot canvas Friday, Nov 18. All Cecil County votes will be certified by the end of day Friday by the Cecil County Board of Elections.
All ballot canvases are open to the public and the Cecil County Board of Elections encourages the public to attend and observe.
“We want every voter to know as much of the voting process as possible,” said Kelly Sengstock, president of the Cecil County Board of Elections. “We are dedicated to making the election process in Cecil County the best in the state.”
The Maryland State Board of Elections will certify all votes Monday, Nov. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.