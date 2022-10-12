ELKTON — A total of five ballot drop boxes throughout Cecil County are now available for voters who requested mail-in ballots.
Ballots can be delivered to drop boxes located at Bohemia Manor High School, the Cecil County Administration Building, North East Middle School, Perryville Middle School and Rising Sun Middle School.
The five box locations are down from the 10 that were available during the Maryland Primary Election in July. The drop in boxes for the General Election is due to some of the Primary boxes receiving less than two ballots a day, according to Director of the Cecil County Board of Elections Doug Walker.
“Of the 1,288 ballots that were collected in the boxes during the primaries, nearly 38 percent of them were dropped at the Admin Building,” said Walker. “The 10 boxes were a strain on our human resources, a number of the boxes went largely unused and it puts us on par with the state to only have five boxes.”
Voters that wish to vote via mail-in ballots have until Nov. 1 to file a request for a ballot and until Nov. 4 to request a link via email containing a virtual ballot.
Eligible residents have the option to register to vote via an online application, or in person at their local board of elections office. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 18.
Early in-person voting will begin Thursday, Oct. 27 and end Thursday, Nov. 3. The Early voting centers in Cecil County are the Cecil County Administration Building and the Cecil Arena which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the duration of early voting.
