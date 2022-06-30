RISING SUN — Dozens of supporters gathered at Kilby Creamery for a meet and greet hosted by Katie Curran O’Malley, a democratic candidate for Maryland Attorney General in this year’s elections, on Tuesday, June 27.
O’Malley is one of two Democratic candidates running for attorney general in the Maryland Primary Elections. O’Malley’s competitor, Anthony Brown, was the Lt. Governor under Martin O’Malley, Katie O’Malley’s husband and Maryland Governor from 2007 to 2015. O’Malley retired in October 2021 to run for attorney general after serving 20 years as a Baltimore District Court Judge.
The event drew supporters of all ages as Kilby Creamery offered free ice cream and a chance to meet O’Malley before early voting begins July 7, 2022.
“The O’Malleys have been a huge support to our farm,” said Bill Kilby, the owner of Kilby Creamery. “We need a strong attorney general who will protect agricultural land.”
The winning candidate of the Democratic Primaries will advance to run in the general attorney general election against the winning candidate from the Republican Primary; either Michael Peroutka, or Jim Shalleck. The general election will be held on Nov. 8.
If elected, O’Malley will hold the same office that her father, J. Joseph Curran Jr., held for 20 years.
During the event, numerous supporters asked questions on a variety of topics, ranging from environmental protection and accountability, to O’Malley’s plan to gain and keep staff at the Attorney General’s office.
In the midst of the Q&A session, the question “why now?” jumped out of the crowd.
“Timing is everything when it comes to politics, and right now it is the best time for me because my youngest is 19 years old,” O’Malley said. “It is also about my passion for helping people and knowing all of the things that I have learned from the past 30 years, I felt like I was the best candidate to run the office.”
O’Malley continued to brief the crowd on numerous issues affecting both the state and the country, and how she plans to go about them if she is elected as attorney general. The most notable topic O’Malley touched on was the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade.
“As attorney general, I will ensure that I protect the rights of all women in our state as well as the rights of women coming to our state seeking abortion,” O’Malley said.
O’Malley signed off her speech by stressing the importance that experience plays in the decision when voting for an attorney general.
“When you’re voting for an attorney general, you’re voting for the next lawyer to represent you,” O’Malley said. “You want someone who has had trial experience. We say it all of the time, experience over politics.”
As of June 29, 2022, a poll by Goucher College in partnership with the Baltimore Banner and WYPR, shows that O’Malley has a slight lead over Anthony Brown with 30 percent of Democratic likely votes over Brown’s 29 percent.
