ELKTON — All three candidates running for Maryland’s 1st congressional district seat in November have been confirmed to be attending a debate on Oct. 26. The debate, hosted by Cecil TV, will be held at Cecil College with attendance confirmation from Democrat candidate Heather Mizeur, Libertarian candidate Daniel Thibeault and Republican incumbent Andy Harris.

