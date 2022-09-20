ELKTON — All three candidates running for Maryland’s 1st congressional district seat in November have been confirmed to be attending a debate on Oct. 26. The debate, hosted by Cecil TV, will be held at Cecil College with attendance confirmation from Democrat candidate Heather Mizeur, Libertarian candidate Daniel Thibeault and Republican incumbent Andy Harris.
The decision for the event to continue forward follows an initial cancellation of the event due to Harris dropping out. Harris’ drop was based on Cecil TV’s original decision to invite only Harris and Mizeur to the debate, excluding Libertarian candidate Thibeault.
“I have always insisted all candidates for the First Congressional District be invited to any debates and I stand by that policy,” said Harris in a press release stating that he was no longer participating in the Cecil TV debate. “Cecil TV’s decision is a disservice to the voters who deserve the opportunity to hear from all candidates on the ballot this November.”
Harris also noted that if Cecil TV decided to reconsider their decision to not invite Thibeault, then he would gladly participate in the debate.
Harris’s decision to initially drop out of the debate was met with heavy backlash from his challenger, Mizeur, who defeated David Harden during the Gubernatorial Primaries to secure the Democratic nomination for the First District race. Mizeur criticized Harris for dropping out, claiming that he was merely trying to avoid a public debate.
“If I had Andy Harris’s record, I wouldn’t want to have to publicly defend it either,” Mizeur said in a press release. “We already knew Harris was a traitor who plotted to overturn a free and fair election but now it is clear he is also a coward.”
Cecil TV stated that their decision to not invite Thibeault was because they were under the impression that the Libertarian candidate was no longer running a campaign.
“From our perspective, the Libertarian candidate is completely inactive,” said the Executive Director of Cecil TV Doug Donnelly. “He hasn’t received any funding, his social media is dormant and this election is primarily about the two main candidates, so we figured to just have them for the benefit of the voters.”
Donnelly noted that, after careful consideration, it was the best decision to invite Thibeault and continue with the debate.
“A candidate should not dictate the terms of a debate, but this is typical for high profile election debates,” said Donnelly. “We are doing this for the voters because this is what they need and civic engagement is a priority of Cecil TV so we are past the drama and all of our attention is on ensuring this debate has the best possible presentation.”
Due to venue restrictions, the debate on Oct. 26 will be closed to the public with attendance being by invite only. Voters are encouraged to view the debate on Cecil TV’s Youtube and Facebook page once the recording is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.