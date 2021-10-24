Angela Swann recently published her first book “Facebook Love” through Dorrance Publishing.
Swann said Dorrance only publishes one author each month, and said she “felt very fortunate.”
The Charlotte Hall resident said she is just a regular person and that “I make time to do the things I enjoy. Anyone can do anything they set their minds to. Just make time for yourself and be unapologetic about doing so.”
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I have always enjoyed writing, but I started to take it seriously about two years ago. A life experience was shared with me and I felt compelled to write about it.
What inspires you to write?
Personal experiences and those of others close to me have inspired me.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
I do not consider writing to be a career path as of yet. I am currently an accounting analyst and work a full-time job.
What kind of writing process do you use?
I do not use a specific writing process. I typically will draft up what I’m thinking and then proofread it to make any additional revisions prior to finalizing.
How did you publish your book?
I notified Dorrance Publishing and let them know I was interested in publishing my book. I was contacted by a representative and was asked to submit my manuscript for review and they would let me know if I was chosen to work with their company. Luckily, I was chosen.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why? How much do you feel they influence your own writing?
To be completely honest, I do not read as often as I once did. I currently do not have any favorite authors. With that being said, there hasn’t been any authors I feel have influenced my writing.
What are you working on now?
Due to some immediate feedback from readers about “Facebook Love”, I am currently working on a sequel.
Please include a brief description of your book.
“Facebook Love” is about exploring a relationship through social media and deciding on how to manage the obstacles you may face in life, whether good or bad.
Please include an excerpt from the book.
“A month or so goes by and this friend messages you out of the blue just to see how you’ve been. Unfortunately, you never received this message. This friend deleted it before you had the chance to look at it. Now intrigued about what the message said, your mind starts to think of all the possibilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.