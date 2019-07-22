FAIR HILL — Some kids fantasize about running away and joining the circus, but for 6-year-old Victoria Murcia, the circus is the family business and this year, she’s stepped into the spotlight.
In her Cecil County Fair debut, Victoria nimbly spun around a lyra, or a large suspended hoop, roughly 2 feet above the ground, as part of Victoria’s Circus. Her favorite trick to perform is the “foot loop,” or a strap hanging from the lyra that she can stick her foot in to spin upside down.
But similar to children helping their parents out with housework, young Victoria doesn’t always want to help out.
“It’s mostly when her favorite cartoon is on,” explained her mother, who is also named Victoria Murcia.
But like other kids, the young Victoria is given an allowance after she helps the family out.
“After the show, I’ll get paid and I’ll have enough money to get a doll,” she said, noting she’s got her eye on an American Girl doll.
But the 6-year-old does love meeting the other kids and talking with them after each show, especially girls around her age.
“Sometimes there’s kids in the 4-H that get a friendship going and they hang out at the whole fair,” the elder Victoria said.
The Victoria Circus has returned to the Cecil County Fair after six years, reviving old favorites like the tightrope performance.
Although 6 years old may seem young to perform circus tricks, it all runs in the family. The Murcia family are ninth generation performers. Victoria’s older brothers, Alex and Anthony, perform tricks of their own, including driving motorcycles in a small circular cage called the “Globe of Death.”
With the heat index breaking through 100 degrees, the Cecil County Fair delayed opening the midway rides Saturday and Sunday. But the extreme heat also impacted the Murcia’s family’s first show of the day, as most of the metal wires and handles were too hot to touch.
The circus’s youngest star waited until the day cooled down to perform her lyra act, with her mother as a spotter. Stands were packed for the second show on Saturday, with people like Kay Anderson, of Oxford, Pa., amazed at the 6-year-old’s performance.
“She was adorable,” Anderson said. “I guess kids are pretty flexible when they’re at that age, but I thought she handled performing in front of a large crowd very well.”
Anderson wasn’t deterred by the heat, and came out for opening day as well as Saturday night. Although she admitted when she came out with her friends on the first night, it was pretty miserable because of the temperatures.
“This is something we do every year,” she said. “How we stay cool is walking in front of some of the fans in the animal barn. It’s cooler in there.”
For Kellie James, of Perryville, the tricks to stay cool on a hot summer night involved eating lots of cold food and hanging out near the air-conditioned commercial exhibit barn.
“Eat lots of snowballs and ice cream. You also get a cool breeze from the rides,” she said.
Her 7-year-old son Michael was enthralled with the latest attraction that the Murcia family brought with them: Big Bee, a replica Chevrolet Camaro that transforms into a robot. He was excitedly telling his mom that he would tell his aunts as soon as he could.
“That just blew his mind,” James said laughing.
Victoria Circus, and its newest young star, is set to host two shows a day during the Cecil County Fair, while Big Bee Transforming Robot has two exhibitions in the evening. Both events are held behind the grandstands.
