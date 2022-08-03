FAIR HILL — The first annual Power-Wheel Derby for kids took place Friday night at the Cecil County Fair.
The event hosted over 20 participants across two heats where drivers had two balloons, one on the front bumper, and one on the rear. Drivers would attempt to pop other driver’s balloons by ramming into them. If a driver had both of their balloons popped, they were allowed to continue driving to pop other participant’s balloons. The last driver standing won the heat.
Hundreds of spectators laughed and cheered as the first heat came down to its final two drivers. A Gravedigger monster truck replica power-wheel and a pink jeep avoided numerous eliminated drivers while focusing their efforts on popping the other opponent’s final balloon. After numerous near misses, tight squeezes, and edge of seat moments, the Gravedigger driver, Connor Shuler, 5, from North East, came out on top with one balloon remaining.
“It was fun, I had a great time,” Shuler said.
Shortly after the first heat ended, new drivers piled in for the second event. The majority of the drivers maintained at least one balloon until the final two drivers fell into the crosshairs of their competitors.
Through meticulous bobbing and weaving between other vehicles, Addison Yoe, 6, from North East and Elkton, came out on top as the second ever Power-Wheel Derby Champion.
Spectators laughed and cheered as the kids left the derby area. Many mentioned that they think the Power-Wheel Derby was a lot of fun for the kids and spectators and should continue to be an annual Cecil County Fair event.
