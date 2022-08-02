ELKTON — Cecil County 4-H hosted its annual livestock auction in the Stafford pavilion on the Cecil County Fairgrounds Saturday.
74 animals were auctioned in total as 4-H’ers that raised the animals since last winter showcased them to dozens of attendees, while the auctioneer spouted off pricing. The auctions were competitive with numerous bids per animal.
“It has been fun raising my goat,” said Brayden Madron, a 17-year-old 4-H’er. “He was a bucket baby so he was friendly, he was my best goat.”
The animals auctioned were animals 4-H’ers showed off in competitions at the fairgrounds all week – only animals that were champions, reserves or made market weight were allowed to be auctioned.
“It has been fun to work with and bond with my animals,” said Karson Davis, an 11 year-old 4H member auctioning two market lambs and a hog. “I have learned so much about lamb and I think I am really going to miss my hog.”
Many 4-H’ers were full of emotion as they showcased their animals during the auction. Many of them noted that it is hard to let go of the animals after they spent so much time working with, and growing with them.
“I have worked each and every day with my animals so I have become really attached,” said Kylee Mitchell, a 4-H’er that auctioned off three animals. “It is sad to see them go after all of my hard work.”
Two of the animals Mitchell put up for auction were Grand Champions – a Grand Champion Lamb and a Grand Champion Beef.
The projected market price per head of all 74 animals combined was over $31,000. Many animals sold above their market price and the money from the auction sales go directly to the 4-H’ers, who can then decide what they put their profits towards.
“I am excited to auction my animals because I have seen how high the prices are, which is cool because I can use the money to get new animals,” said Davis.
