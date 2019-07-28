FAIR HILL — After a week of competition, members of Cecil County's 4-H clubs had a little fun with the Pretty Animal contest Saturday afternoon.
While some used their livestock projects, others brought family pets into the game. Along with a costume element testing each entrant's creative side, there is a written presentation to explain the outfits worn in the ring under the Stafford Pavilion. Joining 4-H or having fun at the Cecil County Fair is the topic of the essay.
There were cowboys and cowgirls with rabbits, a mismatched girl and her alpaca, a candy theme featuring hermit crabs, and a mermaid with a cow dressed as a turtle, among others. One contestant even called on the talents of emcee Makenzie Underwood to sing her essay to the tune of "Old Town Road."
Alexis Marrero got the idea for her "The Odd People" entry from people watching.
"I was walking around and I saw someone in mismatched clothing and it gave me the idea," she said.
From her hair style down to wearing two different shoes, Marrerro, 12, from Bear, Del., didn't let anything match. Her alpaca, Bridget, was also wearing mismatched clothing from sequins to leopard print.
Marrero had found success earlier in the week, receiving a grand champion ribbon for baking and also in fashion.
Presleigh Stone had candy packages pinned all over her dress and had her hermit crabs, Jelly Bean and Swirlypop, ready to travel the arena with her.
"A few days before I got them I was having a swirlypop," Stone, 6, from Perryville, explained.
When she got the crustaceans, the shell of one reminded her of jelly beans.
This was Stone's first foray into 4-H competition as a Clover. As a member of the youngest division of 4-H, she showed dairy and meat goats and a sheep in the Lil' Britches bracket.
