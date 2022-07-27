(Left to right) Caroline Warner and Jayci Mitchell smile on stage after being selected as the 2022 Junior and Senior Farm Ambassadors, respectively as Cecil County Councilman Al Miller says a few words.
Jayci Mitchell and Carolyn Warner pose after being named the Cecil County’s Farm Ambassadors for 2022. Mitchell was named the Senior ambassador and Warner claimed the Junior position.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
Jayci Mitchell speaks about her love of agriculture at the 2022 Cecil County Farm Ambassador competition. Mitchell was named the Senior Ambassador.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
Judges deliberate over the contestants qualifications at the 2022 Cecil County Farm Bureau’s Farm Ambassador pageant.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
FAIR HILL — On Friday, the opening day of the 2022 Cecil County Fair, the Cecil County Farm Bureau held the annual Farm Ambassador pageant. Jayci Mitchell was named the Senior Farm Ambassador, while Caroline Warner claimed the Junior position.
Each contestant was asked to submit a resume to be reviewed by judges and, at the competition, briefly introduce themselves, their experience with agriculture and what they plan to do should they be named Farm Ambassador. After the introductions, each of the four candidates was asked a “fishbowl” question by the judges, based on their resumes.
“What I plan to do is broaden our outreach program,” said Mitchell, 19, a student in Cecil College’s Agricultural Business program and the current Maryland FFA State President. “To show people what Farm Bureau has to offer after high school and importance on Cecil County itself.”
Mitchell spoke about the impact that 4-H and the Farm Bureau have had on her life since she joined 4-H at the age of 9, teaching her responsibility and the importance of agriculture to Cecil County.
Junior Ambassador Warner, a student at Rising Sun Middle School who has been a 4-H’er for years, stressed the importance of buying local.
“I hope to share with the community things like buying local to support local businesses and becoming a member of the Farm Bureau,” said Warner.
Boys and girls ages 12 to 21 are eligible for the Farm Ambassador Program, although only four young ladies signed up to compete this year. The competitors need to be passionate about agriculture and for their families to be members of the Cecil County Farm Bureau.
After being selected as Ambassador, Mitchell noted that she hopes her new position will help her make more people aware of Cecil County’s agricultural community..
“Advocating for the industry that feeds the nation is what we should all be doing,” said Mitchell.
