FAIR HILL — Animals that won grand or reserve champion, were awarded for weight gain, or those that weigh enough for their species were sold at auction Friday night at the Cecil County Fair.
The 4-H Livestock Auction is the culmination of the fair experience for many of the youngsters in the agriculture program. After spending anywhere from a couple of weeks to a couple of years raising an animal and showing it in competition, the youngsters whose animals make the grade can be sold at auction. Grand champions, reserve champions and those awarded for making sizable weight gains are the primary candidates. However, those animals at what is considered a standard minimum weight for its species can also be sold to the highest bidder.
4-H'ers are encouraged to write letters to potential bidders, but many were making last-minute pitches to the crowd Friday night, including Evan Disciullo.
"This is my first time at the auction," said the 11-year-old who brought two pigs and a goat to the sale inside the Stafford Pavilion. "This is the first time my animals made weight."
His mother, Jill Disciullo, said the Elkton family are relative newcomers to the livestock trade, but are learning a lot. As for Evan, he figures he had a hand in getting the animals to market.
"I fed them a lot ... twice a day," he said.
Nearby, Brynn LaSala was campaigning for customers for her broiler pairs. This year, however, she did not capture grand or reserve champion status.
"I used to do goats, not chickens," said the 16-year-old from Rising Sun, who has been in 4-H for nine years.
Christine McMichael had her speech ready, because she ran out of time to send letters.
"It depends on what the buyer is looking for," the 16-year-old Oxford, Pa. girl said, noting she looks for meaningful conversation on the merits of her animals for sale. "I talked to buyers earlier in the week."
Dale Kerns attended the auction for the first time as a buyer now that her children have aged out of 4-H.
"I've been on the selling end, never on the buying end," Kerns, from Rising Sun, said as she studied the list of animals available, looking to purchase a market hog.
Enter Taylor Talley who introduced Kerns to the details of his 253-pound hog. He explained to her that the hog won Rate of Gain honors and would come up second to the auction.
The Ness family — Elaina, Cate and Olivia — sent out letters together, but Friday night they split up to talk to bidders. Elaina, 11, had one market hog up for auction.
"Last year I had a hog and a market goat," the Elkton girl said.
In spite of the low numbers of both auction animals and bidders, every animal sold. Some would go off to be butchered and the meat returned to the buyer. Others would simply go back to the 4-H owner. Buyers included area businesses as well as individuals. Proceeds from the sales are used either to purchase another animal for the next project or toward education.
