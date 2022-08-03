FAIR HILL — If you have seen a Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby at the Cecil County Fair in the last four decades, chances are you have seen a McMiller driving.
The McMiller’s have been driving in the Demolition Derby for generations, dating back to when Tom McMiller drove in the first Derby in 1978.
“We have been doing this stuff for a while,” said Tom McMiller. “You could say it's our life.”
Tom McMiller is the father of Billy McMiller, who drove in his first Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby when he was 16 years-old. Now, Billy’s sons, Clayton and Jace, are taking the torch.
“I have been driving the past two nights, I am not nervous,” said Jace McMiller.
Clayton McMiller, 16, made it to the V8 Feature event after winning the V8 heat Friday night. Three hours before the V8 Feature, Clayton said he was excited to secure another win.
“I’ll probably win tonight too so I am not nervous at all,” said Clayton McMiller.
Walking through what is considered “the pits,” which is where all of the drivers have their cars and trailers, it is a common sight to see drivers replacing parts, spray painting their cars, and even beating them with sledge hammers – a technique the McMillers say is worth it.
“You beat the metal to make it stronger,” said Tom McMiller. “A ball of steel is harder than a sheet of steel.”
The point of a demolition derby is to render opposing cars as immobile. The final cars standing, win and move on to the next heat in their category until there is one final winner.
“If an engine breaks, we just repair it or replace it,” said Tom McMiller. “The parts are more expensive than the cars. We have both on standby.”
The Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby will return to the Cecil County Fair next year.
“All of the drivers know each other so the derby is like one big close knit family,” said Billy McMiller. “Which is why we love coming back each year.”
