FAIR HILL — He doesn't have official numbers yet, but just by his own observations the president of the Cecil County Fair Board can tell attendance was up for this year's fair, which ended Saturday night.
After last year's meteorological nightmare, when 14 inches of rain fell during the fair's nine-day run, Don Moore said attendance this year was up from the estimated 45,000 in 2018.
"This time of year you've got to figure for a night or two of storms, but you hope you don't have eight days," Moore said.
This year rain only threatened Monday, although Tuesday was gray and overcast. The heatwave that lingered Friday through Monday did affect attendance, he said.
"Then the showers came Monday and we had good weather from there. We were fortunate," Moore said Sunday. "It was significantly better than last year. Not a record year, but we had a good year attendance-wise.
Volunteers with attending fire companies did not report many issues, especially considering the heatwave.
Moore said the construction of the five-star equine facility next door at the racetrack did affect the fair in that parking area was lost, as well as access to parking off Route 213. That contributed to traffic backups at Route 213 and Route 273.
Andrew Barsczewski, fair board vice president, said changes made to the layout of the fairgrounds were well-received, especially moving the music stage from a field to the midway.
"It gave them better access to food and the bathrooms," Barsczewski said.
That was especially true on Thursday's Gospel Night, which typically features more than one act and can last for several hours.
Samanda Davis, chairwoman of the vendors committee, said changes that she made this year to the location of vendors also worked well and more changes will come in 2020.
"Next year we will put all the tractors in the field and make more vendor spaces in the infield," Davis said.
The addition of food trucks and a tent for dining in the arena behind the grandstand was popular. Waffle N Joes, Crave Eatery and Spready Oak operated from food trucks in this new location. Davis said every vendor space was filled.
The increase in admission by $1 met with no negative response either. Quite the opposite, according to Barsczewski.
"People were saying, 'You mean I can see everything for $6?'" he said.
Pointing to other popular venues for rodeos, tractor pulls and demolition derbies, Davis said admission there is as much as $26 per person.
"You can't see there what you can see here for $6," she said.
Davis said the new entertainers were a hit, with kids especially loving Big Bee, the transforming robot car, and the adults enjoying David Kauffman and his blacksmith demonstrations.
"Cowboy Danny Grant will be here all week next year," Davis said.
The roaming performer in his second year at the fair could only attend half of the fair this year.
