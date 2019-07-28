FAIR HILL — One of the new attractions at the Cecil County Fair this year was David Kauffman, a blacksmith from Peach Bottom, Pa.
He joined Mobile Glass Blowers and Team Uprooted Chainsaw Carving in the craftsmen row at the fairgrounds north of Elkton. If you don't count a visit he made to the fair as a teenager, this was his first time there.
Kauffman has been a blacksmith for 13 years.
"I talked my way into a shop and then learned from everyone I ever saw do it," he said.
He spent his nine days at the fair recreating items found in colonial households including wall hooks, cooking aids to lower and raise pots over a fire and a dinner triangle. As he worked, Kauffman told the history of the pieces, how and where it would be used and how he makes them in pretty much the same fashion, all the way down to coating with wax. A veteran at fairs and shows, Kauffman is comfortable stoking his fire, keeping an eye on iron rod and speaking to his audience all at once. He's done the gamut from key rings to helping with construction of the Ark Encounter in Kentucky.
"I'm old enough to say I've worked on Noah's Ark," he said, laughing.
His largest individual work to date is a 6-foot-tall, 3-foot-wide tree with a 3-foot-tall blue heron.
Heating the soft coal fire up to 2,000 degrees, he heats an iron bar until it glows orange, then turns to his anvil and beats on it until it cools. It takes several trips to the coals to coax a leaf from the rod. He then puts down the hammer and picks up a spike to put veins in the leaf.
From the questions he is asked, he can tell who has been watching the television show "Forged By Fire." He can also tell who is genuinely curious and may be interested in learning the art themselves.
"I get a lot of good questions," he said.
However, he also gets a lot of the same questions.
"Have you ever burned yourself?" Kauffman said is the most asked question — his standard answer is either "Not today" or "Not in the last five minutes."
Kauffman enjoys the history as much as the craft. He told the story Saturday of American colonists who would burn down their homes and harvest all the nails, latches, hinges, etc to use in the new home. Officials in one early township passed a law making that practice illegal and instead paid the property owner for the buildings to make the property easier to sell.
He also talked about blacksmiths who would travel with military units to be on hand for repairs to wagons, making ammunition and more.
Sitting on the bleachers nearby, Eric Johnson was appreciative of Kauffman's wealth of information.
"He's not just an educator. He's a historian," said Johnson, from Landenberg, Pa. "I've been coming here for years and by far he's the most informative. He's very good."
Kauffman said he's not finished learning.
"I can't wait to light the fire. I can't wait to learn something new," he said. "Every time I light the fire, there's something I take away."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.