FAIR HILL — Eleven contestants showed off their fashion skills in the annual 4-H Fashion Revue last Sunday at the Cecil County Fair.
4-H'ers show off their creativity in Cecil County Fair's 4-H Fashion Revue
- By Erik Halberg ehalberg@chespub.com
An annual event stretching back at least 50 years, according to Joan Gaffney, a member of the Fashion Revue Committee and the event’s coordinator, the Revue brings together 4-H’ers of all ages to design and create outfits of their choice..
According to Gaffney, each contestant was able to submit up to four of their outfits in the various categories, and modeled one outfit each at the Revue itself.
Kiara Chung, 6, sewed a purple dress full of flowers that she submitted for consideration.
“It represents her great-grandmother, who passed away this month a year ago,” said Renee Sayers, Chung’s mother.
Chung is currently working on making matching dresses for her two dolls, but is finding the smaller scale to be a challenge.
“I don’t like doing tiny stuff on the sewing machine,” Chung said. “It’s hard.”
For many of the contestants, the 2022 Revue was far from their first rodeo. Hannah Kirk, 19, has been participating in the Revue since she was 12. Kirk modeled a red dress in the Constructed Dress category that she had designed and sewed herself.
“It was long,” Kirk said of the dressmaking process. “Probably a week’s worth of work.”
Kirk credited the Revue for her pursuit of fashion as a sophomore at North Carolina State’s Wilson College of Textiles, where she is a Centennial Scholar.
“Fashion Revue gave me experience making clothing and with different types of fabrics,” said Kirk.
“Revue gives you an edge,” she continued.
First-time contestant Kaitlyn Chaplin, 14, said that she designed her dress for her homecoming this school year.
“I really wanted to have something a lot of people won’t do for homecoming,” said Chaplin. “It was a lot of fun adding everything to it.”
After the modeling segment of the Revue, awards were given out to the winning outfits.
“Stay on the stage!” Gaffney repeated several times as the audience chuckled, as many of the contestants received multiple awards for their submissions.
Lillian Long was named Grand Champion in the Constructed category, and Hannah Johnson was the Ready to Wear Grand Champion.
