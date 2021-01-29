Cecil County Dragway, 1916 Theodore Road, Rising Sun: The drag strip — with a quarter-mile racing surface — features weekly races from March through November. There is a large pit area, as well as bleacher seating for spectators. One of the dragway’s biggest draws is the Yellowbullet.com Nationals, held in early September. For more information, visit www.cecilcountydragway.com.
Fair Hill Nature Center, 630 Tawes Drive, Elkton: The Fair Hill Environmental Foundation Inc. strives to connect children and adults to the wonders of the land, water and wildlife by educating, engaging and exploring local natural resources. The center hosts a steady stream of public activities and school programs. For information, visit www.fairhillnature.org.
Hollywood Casino Perryville, 1201 Chesapeake Overlook Parkway, Perryville: The casino has an endless variety of video and reel slots, as well as table games. Entertainment — from concerts to weekly trivia and karaoke — and dining are also offered. For more information, visit www.hollywoodcasinoperryville. com.
Milburn Stone Theatre, Cecil College, 1 Seahawk Drive, North East: The Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College strives to foster and support excellence, education and appreciation of the arts. It features a year-round schedule of high-quality productions, open to the general public, with appeal to a range of ages and interests, as well as special events. For more information, visit www.milburnstone. com.
North East Adventure Paintball and Airsoft, 2235 Pulaski Highway, North East: The location includes five battlefield choices that promise to be exciting, yet safe for all. Youth paintball is open to those 7 and up; regular paintball can be played by ages 9 and up. Single player deals and party packages are available. For more information, visit www.neadventurepaintball. com.
Plumpton Park Zoo, 1416 Telegraph Road, Rising Sun: Plumpton Park Zoo is home to more than 130 animals — mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians — representing 44 diverse species. Creatures range from the exotic, such as the white Bengal tiger, to domestic animals like goats. Membership plans are available for frequent visitors and volunteers are welcome. For more information, visit www. plumptonparkzoo.org.
Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun: Street Lamp Productions specializes in musical theater and performance. Beyond theater productions, Street Lamp offers classes and summer camps to stay involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.