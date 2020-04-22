YES gets money to feed Cecil County kids

ELKTON — Just as the COVID-19 pandemic was closing in on Cecil County, Youth Empowerment Source applied for a grant to feed hungry children.
Beth Creek, executive director of the program based on Maffit Street in Elkton got word recently that the non-profit was awarded $22,500 from the Waldron Charitable Fund to conduct three targeted distributions of food.
"We've partnered with several groups," Creek said Tuesday, adding those groups -- also non-profit or community-based service programs -- are helping identify families in need who also have transportation issues.
"We've made a very specific, targeted effort to reach out to families without other resources," Creek said. YES is working with Cecil County Public Schools, Department of Social Services, Feed the Kids Spring 2020, and Anonymous People Who Give a Damn. She expects many of these families will be in communities far from the Route 40 corridor such as Port Deposit, Conowingo and Earleville.
The fund made $1 million available in a short grant-funding window in March. In a press release the Boston-based charitable group acknowledged the growing novel coronavirus crisis and its effect on youngsters.
"As more and more schools nationwide close in response to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, this initiative will directly fund those who serve critical health needs (both physical and mental), provide nutritional assistance, and support special education for underserved school children," the release read.
Creek said with the money in hand, now comes the gargantuan task of finding the food. Spending $7,500 for each of the three planned distributions will tax already stressed local grocers, she said. The plan is to either partner with a grocery distributor or the Maryland Food Bank. She hopes to make the first delivery May 1 and again on May 15 and May 30.
"Depending on when we can get the food, that's really the lynchpin," she said.
Youth Empowerment Source, in normal circumstances, supports young people and families, focusing on prevention and education with the goal of a successful adulthood.
"Food is not what YES does," Creek said simply. "But right now that's where the need is."
Although she believes all the families have been identified, Creek said anyone that is going through food insecurity and has the extra challenge of a lack of transportation should drop an email to elktonoffice.yes@gmail.com. In the email give the ages of the school-aged children and the school each attends. Creek said depending on the available funds and the source for the groceries they may be able to add more families.
