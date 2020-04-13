Woman repurposes Earleville business to make free protective face shields

EARLEVILLE – Gwen Norleen bought a $9,000 laser cutter engraver in February, upgrading the one she had been using to make custom wood signs, glass and leather engravings and other merchandise sold by her small business, Grove Neck Designs, in Earleville.
Then, sometime in mid-March, the coronavirus outbreak reached Cecil County and the surrounding area.
That’s when Norleen decided to repurpose her new laser cutter to make and distribute - at no charge - protective face shields for doctors, nurses, paramedics and others on the front lines battling COVID-19 in this area, aware that such gear is in short supply.
Norleen plans to deliver 1,500 of those protective face shields this week, and more production and deliveries are planned.
“I have family and friends who are doctors and nurses and first responders. I knew there was a great need, and I wanted to do something to help,” said Norleen, a 49-year-old Earleville resident who has owned and operated Grove Neck Designs for three years.
After some trial-and-error experimentation to come up with the best materials – price gouging had made obvious choices impractical - and to come up with the most-effective design, Norleen created a protective face shield that likens a welder’s mask, albeit a light one that is comfortable to wear.
“It’s thin plastic called PET, a mylar film. It mounts to the forehead and it (the plastic shield) goes down over the face, covering the eyes, nose and mouth. It’s extra protection,” Norleen said, emphasizing that a wearer should use the protective face shield in conjunction with a cloth mask.
Norleen provided the following cost breakdown to the Cecil Whig: A five-foot sheet of plastic for the shield part of the protective face gear costs $275, and it yields approximately 500 protective masks. A roll of foam, which translates to about 1,500 protective face masks, costs $455. And the elastic needed to produce approximately 1,500 face shields costs $600.
She purchases most of the materials online, usually with a 2-day delivery, Norleen said. American Home & Hardware in Elkton recently donated foam to help the cause, she added.
To offset the cost of materials, Norleen started a fundraiser on her Facebook page and, in a matter of a couple of days last week, the site generated more than $2,000 in donations, with the contributions coming mainly from Cecil County and Kent County residents, according to Norleen.
“Honestly, it totally warmed my heart the way everybody in this community all came together so fast. I want to thank everyone,” Norleen commented.
On the production side of things, Norleen has many helpers. The list includes her father and mother, Tommy and Sandy Pierce; her 21-year-old daughter, Danielle Moore; her friends, Tracy Goudy of Earleville and Debby Schelts of Galena; and Goudy’s mother, Anne Goudy.
“Everyone has been a huge, huge help,” Norleen remarked.
Norleen has been using her laser cutter engraver on the five-foot sheets of thin plastic to create the face shields, and she and her helpers have been cutting strips of elastic and sheets of the rolled foam to make the head mounts.
“We cut 800 pieces of elastic on Friday,” she said, explaining, “We do it in stages. We cut the shields. We cut the elastic, we cut the foam, then we assemble them and box them up.”
An order of 500 protective face shields generated by the group is scheduled to be delivered to Union Hospital in Elkton on Tuesday, according to Norleen, who further reported that deliveries to other beneficiaries started on Monday.
(To assess the need, Norleen had contacted Union Hospital and other places before starting production.)
Two other hospitals - one in Kent County, the other in Queen Anne’s County - will be receiving a total of 300 protective masks early this week.)
The list of other organizations that have accepted the offer of free protective masks includes Amedisys Hospice, Cecilton Volunteer Fire Co., Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Co., Hacks Point Volunteer Fire Co, Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and rescue squads in Kent County and Queen Anne’s County, according to Norleen.
With the production and delivery of the 1,500 protective face shields almost complete, Norleen and her crew of helpers are not stopping there.
“As long as the funds are coming in, I will continue to purchase the materials and we will continue to make the masks and distribute them” Norleen said.
Anyone wishing to donate to help in the production of these much-needed protective face shields can visit the Facebook pages for Gwen Pierce Norleen or Grove Neck Designs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.