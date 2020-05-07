West Cecil Health Center gets COVID-19 testing money

WASHINGTON, DC — West Cecil Health Center in Conowingo will get a share of $1.6 million in federal grant money made available through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.
The award was announced Thursday by U.S. Rep. Andy Harris's office.
One of three Eastern Shore community health care centers to get funding for increased range of testing and related activities, West Cecil is getting $236,569 to initiate walk-up or drive-up testing for COVID-19 exposure. The funds can also be used in the purchase of personal protective equipment, staff training, outreach, laboratory services, procurement and administration of tests, exposure notification and contact tracing.
“As a physician, I am pleased our local front line rural health centers will soon receive these additional funds for testing. Thankfully, we have successfully flattened the curve in much of the country, and this additional funding will allow our local communities on the Eastern Shore to continue testing when it is appropriate," Harris said in a prepared statement.
"Hopefully the increased testing capacity we have now can allow us to rapidly re-open low risk businesses while we concentrate on employees in high risk businesses like nursing homes and meat processing plants."
Pres. Donald Trump signed the funding act into law April 24.
This round of funding amounts to $1,639,947. Choptank Community Health System, Inc. was awarded $547,054 while the remaining $856,324 will go to Three Lower Counties Community Services, Inc.
On top of the health concerns, Harris noted that the accompanying unemployment, bankruptcy, and poverty have am impact on the health of each community but also a long-lasting economic impact.
"A bad economy is bad for health. Hopefully the increased testing capacity we have now can allow us to rapidly re-open low risk businesses while we concentrate on employees in high risk businesses like nursing homes and meat processing plants," he said. "I thank the Administration for awarding these grants to the First District."
West Cecil, which serves western Cecil, northern Harford and southern Lancaster counties, received $61,393 in March in the first phase of COVID-19 funding coming from Washington. Three Lower Counties, which serves Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties and Choptank Community Health in Denton also shared in that $218,217 pot of grant money.
