If your church, organization, business or club has made the decision to cancel, postpone or reschedule an event or activity in relation to the pandemic send an email with all the details to jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com
Here's what we know so far:
Government
Cecil County Public Schools and Cecil College is closed this week. CCPS will remain shuttered until March 30 when classes are expected to resume.
Cecil College will move to online instruction March 23. Career and Community Education and workforce training classes cancelled through April 9. Labs and onsite clinical rotations are also suspended for the two weeks.
The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange has re-opened enrollment so anyone who needs health insurance can get coverage. The special enrollment period begins March 16. New enrollees will have coverage beginning April 1. Gov. Larry Hogan enacted a state of emergency, which triggered the new enrollment period to help those who may need health care during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Health concerns are heightened for many families, and Maryland is in a state of emergency. We are grateful for the support of our insurance companies in opening this additional special enrollment for uninsured residents,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, which administers Maryland Health Connection.
To enroll and shop policies go to marylandhbe.com
Rising Sun and Perryville town halls will be closed to the public until at least March 27. In a press conference Friday Travis Marion, Mayor of Rising Sun, made the announcement that town hall would remain in operation but all interaction with town staff would be done via email, telephone or mail. That includes permits, paying water and sewer bills and other interaction. Only a limited number of face to face appointments would be made, Marion said.
Robert Ashby, mayor of Perryville, said the situation is the same in his town, citing the need to protect the health of town employees.
Marion said customers of Rising Sun's water and sewer system who pay their bill online would be refunded the convenience charge until further notice.
Rising Sun's March 24 town meeting is up in the air, while Perryville would continue to have a planning commission meeting Monday and the town work session Tuesday night at 6:30. Rising Sun Historic Preservation and the planning commission meetings are cancelled.
Port Deposit has cancelled its March 17 town meeting.
Cecil County Council has changed its schedule slightly, also in the interest of lessening social close contact. The length of both the work session and the legislative session, which are set for March 17, will be curtailed and will also be held back to back, with the work session commencing at 6 p.m. instead of 9 a.m. The seating in the meeting room will be spread out to give the suggested six-foot buffer and hand sanitizer will be available.
However the Cecil County Census Committee meeting on March 16 has been cancelled.
Additionally, Rising Sun has hired a third-party contractor to deep clean Veterans Memorial Park and Diddie Richardson Park several times during the quarantine period. Marion said such would not be the case for Triangle Dog Park and he suggested dog owners take that into consideration before visiting.
All Cecil County Parks and Recreation activities are cancelled however parks and playgrounds remain open. While they are cleaned daily, county officials say people must assess their own risk before entering.
Effective immediately the Cecil County Detention Center has suspended all inmate visitation including volunteers and clergy. Religious services are also suspended until further notice. According to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office Facebook page the facility has been preparing for the appearance of the virus in center on Landing Lane in Elkton. Cleaning, stocking of supplies and other preparations are being made.
Rooted In Our Community, a seminar to help everyone understand Cecil County's farming community, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in the fall. It was to have taken place March 28.
All branches of Cecil and Harford County Public Libraries will be closed March 15 through March 31. All activities and programs are also cancelled. Any materials checked out leading up to March 15 will not be due back until the libraries re-open.
Cecil County does, however, have online resources including Hoopla, which offers movies, books, and audio books online for free at hoopladigital.com
Elkton Parks and Recreation has cancelled all activities and room rentals through March 29. Please contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 410-620-7964 or by email at parks@elkton.org with questions.
Cecil County Animal Services has postponed four events because of the pandemic. The March 15 Hallmark Women's Celebration and Donation Drive, Coffee with Cats on March 22 as well as the monthly volunteer orientation, and Petsapalooza on March 28 will all be rescheduled.
The State of the County Address, which was scheduled for March 19 and hosted by the North East Chamber of Commerce, has been postponed. A new date will be set soon according to chamber officials.
Schools
Bethany Christian School in Oxford, Pa. has cancelled the March 19 Spaghetti Dinner and the High School Information Night that was to take place at the school March 24. New dates will be set for both events.
Schools in Cecil County which are part of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington will be closed March 16 through March 30. All CYM sports programs are also suspended. All masses and devotions will be held but attendance is not mandatory.
Community
The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation has suspended all tax preparation programs, including Tax-Aide in Cecil County. Local spokeswoman Sue Anne Grier said it is unknown if the free preparation service would resume before the tax deadline.
The National Division of the Recognized Horse Trials, which were scheduled to take place April 10-12 at Fair Hill, have been cancelled according to organizers from Fair Hill International and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
"In compliance with the current Maryland State Of Emergency regulations, as well as (US Equestrian Federation) directives, we feel it is in the best interest of competitors, officials & volunteers to cancel our National divisions at this time," reads a release issued Saturday night.
All entry fees will be refunded.
The future of the FEI Divisions will be announced Monday.
The 3rd Annual Mayor's Lucky Charm 5K in Elkton, which was set for March 14 in Meadow Park, was postponed. A new date is being determined.
The Elkton Alliance Citizen of the Year Banquet, which was scheduled for March 26, will be rescheduled once a new date can be established.
The 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament hosted by the Cecil County Sheriff's Office was cancelled and a new date is being investigated. It was set for March 14.
Churches
The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington has cancelled all worship services and activities at every congregation, which includes Cecil County's Catholic churches until further notice.
The announcement came Sunday afternoon from The Right Rev. Bishop Francis Malooly.
“We do not take this action lightly and without prayerful consideration,” Malooly said. “We must put the health and well-being of our parishioners first. I invite the faithful to stay connected to their parish community electronically, and to participate in Mass via television and the Internet, during this challenging time.”
Union United Methodist Church on Union Church Road near Elkton has cancelled its March 21 Bingo.
Principio United Methodist Church in Perryville has cancelled the breakfast that was to be held March 22.
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church on Liberty Grove Road in Colora has cancelled its April 4 Turkey Supper. It will return in the fall.
Elkton Presbyterian Church has cancelled all church activities including worship until March 30. The Food Pantry is also closed during this time, however the Elkton Community Kitchen will continue to serve lunch on Friday. Call the church office 410-398-4636 for further updates.
St. John's United Methodist Church on Lewisville Road near Fair Hill and Cherry Hill UMC on Cherry Hill Road north of Elkton have cancelled Sunday worship and all church events including their soup dinners through Sunday March 29.
Non-profits
Cecil County YMCA in Elkton is closing at 3 p.m. Monday March 16 and will stay closed until at least March 30. However the child care element will remain in force, providing care for those families that continue to work, especially first responders.
In a statement from Robbie Gill, chief executive officer of YMCA of the Chesapeake, which includes the Cecil County location, he explained that with the schools being closed the need for day care is greater.
"We are aligning with our community partners to serve as a shelter of care for children of parents who must work, including health care workers, first responders and "essential" employees protecting our community. These families need safe and reliable places for their children and we will be there for them," Gill's message reads.
Meanwhile, he offered several online resources for those looking for a workout in the interim. There's a YMCA 360 program on YouTube and Les Mills On Demand Workouts available free of charge.
Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program and Rolling Hills Ranch in Port Deposit is closing and cancelling all riding lessons through March 31.
**
Ray of Hope Mission Center in Port Deposit will be closed until March 30. The staff will be on site deep cleaning the facility on Craigtown Road.
Businesses
The Art Den LLC in Rising Sun is going to offer art kits for all ages in accordance with the executive order closing businesses to stop the potential spread of the coronavirus.
"We are working on take-home art kits and on-line classes to provide creative outlets and help stave off the boredom for those of you stuck at home and hope to have these ready within the next few days," according to a statement on its Facebook page. All classes have also been postponed.
The Palette and the Page in Elkton has cancelled its April 3 Opening Reception. Instead, the art on display for March will remain in place until the end of April.
**
**
Priapi Gardens in Cecilton has rescheduled its 3rd Annual Oyster Fest for April 25 from 1 until 4 p.m.
Citing the hardships that may effect some with lost work due to quarantine situations connected to COVID-19 Delmarva Power has decided to temporarily cease issuing cut-off notices and will waive new late payment fees until at least May 1.
Those with trouble making a payment should contact the utility immediately to make arrangements and get information on assistance from agencies that can help.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that all bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms must close to stop the spread of COVID-19. That followed his Sunday announcement regarding casinos and racetracks.
Hogan said eateries may offer take out or drive through service after 5 p.m. Monday.
All casinos, racetracks off-track betting or simulcast facilities close at midnight Monday.
The Emergency Order includes Hollywood Casino in Perryville, as a further effort to staunch the spread of COVID-19.
“This situation continues to evolve and will escalate rapidly and dramatically,” Hogan said. “These are unprecedented actions in an extraordinary situation, but they could be the difference in saving lives and keeping people safe.”
Hogan reiterated the earlier order banning large gatherings of 250 people or more adding that failure to do so is a criminal offense.
“It is critical to public health and safety that bars, restaurants, and other businesses across the state comply with the law,” Hogan said. “Anyone who hosts or is part of the crowds in bars this weekend is jeopardizing the health of others and must avoid any contact with family members or friends over the age of 60 or those with underlying health conditions.”
