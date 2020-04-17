Two Cecil County Detention inmates tested for COVID-19

ELKTON - Officials at the Cecil County Detention Center are awaiting results after two inmates underwent COVID-19 tests on Thursday - marking the first time that tests needed to be performed on inmates there, according to Chief Deputy Gerald Widdoes of the the Cecil County Sheriff's Office, which oversees CCDC operations.
"On April 16, two inmates met the medical criteria to be tested for COVID-19. Appropriate quarantine precautions have been taken as we await the results, which should be received within approximately 48 hours according to our medical provider," Widdoes told the Cecil Whig late Thursday afternoon.
Widdoes further reported that, as of Friday morning, "We have no confirmed positive COVID-19 test for any inmate or staff member."
Due to medical confidentiality regulations, Widdoes was not at liberty to provide more details concerning the two inmates who underwent coronavirus testing.
Should there be a COVID-19 outbreak in the detention center, contingency plans already are in place to quarantine affected inmates and to protect the remaining inmates, correctional officers and all other staff members, Maj. Mary Allen, director of the CCDC, told the Cecil Whig last month.
Widdoes reported the testing of the two inmates as part of an update on CCDC operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic - after the Cecil Whig published an article concerning that topic on March 26. In that article, Allen detailed precautions taken to prevent COVID-19 from entering the jail and the quarantine measures that would be used if there were an outbreak.
"The staff at the Cecil County Correctional Facility have been working diligently with our community partners in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Widdoes said.
He listed those community partners as Cecil County COVID-19 Task Force, Cecil County Health Department, Maryland Correctional Administrators Association, Cecil County State's Attorney's Office, Cecil County Office of the Public Defender, Cecil County Circuit Court and District Court judges, Cecil County Department of Emergency Services and Prime Care, which is CCDC's contracted medical provider.
Widdoes reviewed some of the CCDC preventative measures, which date back to March 16, when Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the closing of all non-essential businesses in Maryland.
"Since that time (March 16), we have worked with the (listed) partners to put measures in place to protect inmates as well as our dedicated and loyal staff members," Widdoes said.
The following is a list of some those preventative measures at the jail:
* Halting inmate visitation and inmate programs conducted by community groups and organizations.
* Checking the temperatures of anyone wanting to enter the detention center, including staff.
* Quarantining of new inmates entering CCDC for 14 days, which is done in two 7-day phases.
* Barring of law enforcement officers in the booking area, unless absolutely necessary. Along those lines, inmates are dropped off in the garage/sally port area and met by correctional officers.
* Providing masks to staff and inmates, which they are mandated to wear if near other individuals.
* Regularly educating inmates as to the current events.
* Increasing the availability of inmate phone calls.
Also since March 16, CCDC officials, in conjunction with their community partners, have worked to safely lower the number of inmates at the jail through bond reductions filed by defense lawyers on behalf of pre-trial inmates charged in less serious cases and sentence modifications for inmates convicted in less serious cases. In addition to pre-trial inmates, CCDC houses inmates serving sentences that are 18 months or less.
Widdoes told the Cecil Whig that CCDC housed 287 inmates on March 16, before reporting that, as of Thursday, that number was down to 226.
All Maryland courthouses, including the two in Cecil County, have been shut down since March 16, by a series of orders issued by Chief Judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals Mary Ellen Barbera. In Cecil County, that has resulted in the postponement of hundreds of jury and court trials, sentencing hearings, plea hearings, motions proceedings and such.
"Since courts have been shut down, other than emergency hearings, no newly sentenced inmates have entered the (CCDC) facility, and our population has therefore naturally decreased. We still receive new inmates on bond for newly charged crimes as set by the District Court Commissioners and, or judges. As previously sentenced inmates finish their sentences and they are released, our daily count decreases," Widdoes explained.
Earlier this week, in a related development, Barbera issued a written directive encouraging court officials in Cecil County and throughout Maryland “to identify at-risk incarcerated persons for potential release to protect the health of at-risk incarcerated persons during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.”
Barbera emphasized that decisions to release identified at-risk inmates in jails and prisons should be made with “careful regard for the safety of victims and communities in general, with respect for the statutory rights of victims and with due consideration given to public health concerns related to inmates who may have contracted COVID-19.”
In other words, court officials must consider the seriousness of the crimes a convicted inmate committed or a pre-trial inmate is accused of committing, particularly as it relates to violent offenses, against the potential health impact.
"We have also worked with our partners to identify vulnerable inmates," Widdoes said.
As for reducing the inmate population through the court system, Widdoes told the Cecil Whig that three CCDC inmates have had their sentences modified by judges.
"One inmate was placed on home detention with appropriate monitoring," Widdoes said, adding that two other inmates were released from CCDC after judges modified their sentences to "time served."
As for pre-trial inmates, Widdoes explained that defendants and their attorneys "routinely file motions with the various courts to reduce bond" and that "judges use their discretion in evaluating these motions and weigh public safety into making decisions to reduce bond, release on unsecured bond, or release on personal recognizance (and so forth)."
The Cecil County State's Attorney's Office also is represented during those hearings, he noted.
"Our primary goal remains to be the health and safety of our staff and inmates," Widdoes commented.
