MT HOLLY NJ — The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch and a flash flood watch for Cecil County as Tropical Storm Isaias heads up the East Coast.
The storm is expected to bring 3 to 6 inches of rain to the area beginning Monday night and continuing through the day Tuesday.
The heavy rain could cause “life-threatening” flash flooding, NWS warned.
“Heavy rain is expected to occur over a short period of time,” the agency wrote. “Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties.”
The area is also expected to see winds 35 to 45 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour. That could cause damage to porches, sheds and mobile homes, as well as bring down trees and tree limbs.
Some roads could become impassible due to debris, and scattered power outages are expected.
“Please don’t let your guard down just because Isaias is no longer a hurricane,” said Russ Strickland, executive director of Maryland Emergency Management Agency. “Be prepared for potential power outages, flash floods and tidal flooding. This is still a dangerous system.”
NWS said the rain will start Monday night as it moves inland, before heading across the Delaware River to New Jersey and on to New England. Maryland's lower Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland are expected to be hardest hit.
Elkton and Port Deposit are included in the storm preparation information, with warnings that the storm surge could push local waterways -- Big Elk Creek and Susquehanna River -- two feet above their banks.
On Sunday, the storm brought heavy rain and flooding to Florida's Atlantic coast.
The National Hurricane Center advised at 5 p.m. Sunday that the storm was about 65 miles off the midpoint of Florida's east coast, and about 410 miles south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
It was strengthening slightly with sustained winds just under a category 1 hurricane, taking a north-northwest path, according to the center.
The storm's maximum sustained winds declined steadily throughout Saturday, and were at 65 mph at 2 p.m. ET Sunday, before crawling back up to 70 mph a few hours later, the hurricane center said.
“The center of Isaias will move offshore of the coast of Georgia and southern South Carolina on Monday, move inland over eastern North Carolina Monday night and move along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday,” according to the hurricane center.
Isaias already has caused destruction in the Caribbean. On Thursday, before it became a hurricane, it uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. One man died in the Dominican Republic. In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from floods that swept away one woman, whose body was recovered Saturday.
Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday.
MEMA is urging residents to prepare for the storm now with the usual food, water and other emergency supplies but to include face masks for each member of your household as well as hand sanitizers and disinfectants in keeping with COVID-19 protocol.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
