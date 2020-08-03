With the approach of Tropical Storm Isaias there have been cancellations and postponements of events in Cecil County.
Perryville announced Monday that it has postponed its Aug. 4 town meeting until Aug. 11.
Port Deposit has also cancelled its Aug. 4 town meeting, rescheduling those agenda items for the Aug. 18 council meeting.
The Port Deposit Public Safety meeting has been rescheduled for Sept. 1 at 6 p.m., ahead of the town council meeting at 7.
Perryville Community Park closed at 5 PM Monday and will remain closed until Wednesday morning. Likewise, Perryville Town Hall is also closed.
Perryville's Outreach Program will also be closed Tuesday. Yard waste for Perryville residents will be picked up Wednesday, rather than Tuesday.
Delmarva Power has already ramped up its response crews, ready for downed trees, wires and service restoration. Also, crews from other Exelon facilities in states not expecting to be impacted by the storm are en route to the area to pitch in; including Illinois, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana and Michigan.
