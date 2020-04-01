Three residents die as Little Sisters of the Poor grapples with coronavirus outbreak

NEWARK, Del. — Two more residents of the Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence near Newark have died from COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the facility.
One woman died Sunday, and another died Tuesday, according to Sister Constance Veit, communications director for Little Sisters of the Poor. The women were 87 and 94 years old, according to information from state health officials.
“Both were women already in the nursing unit, which would indicate that they had fragile health/underlying conditions,” Veit said. “All three residents who have passed away were already fragile.”
The nursing home on Salem Church Road reported its first death March 26, when an 86-year-old man died. At the time, officials said six residents besides that man had tested positive for COVID-19,
Some are showing “good signs of recovery,” Veit said.
Veit did note that several residents were exhibiting signs of possibly having contracted COVID-19, but noted that she didn’t know the exact number of those possibly infected or the precise symptoms, as the situation was changing.
“All residents are required to more or less stay in their rooms,” Veit said. “This is due to the virus and the national social distancing mandate.”
She said that the more independent residents are allowed to leave their rooms to take a walk, do laundry and other similar tasks but are otherwise being asked to stay in their rooms and maintain social distancing.
“At this point, all of the infirm residents (those in the two nursing units) are being cared for with the full precautions, as if they were infected, out of an abundance of caution,” she said. “This does not mean they all are infected, but this is out of caution for everyone.”
Veit touted the work of the staff at the nursing home and said that some procedures they have implemented are becoming more efficient and falling into place. She noted that the facility has also been able to transmit the daily rosary and mass for the residents over closed-circuit TV.
Veit said the Sisters have 25 nursing homes nationwide, but the Newark-area facility is the only one that currently has residents who have contracted the virus.
Jeanne Jugan Residence serves 66 low-income seniors and includes nursing care rooms, independent living apartments and rehabilitation facilities. There are 11 Little Sisters of the Poor and 123 staff members at the facility.
“If people are interested in supporting us, the most important thing is prayer,” Veit said. “After that, the greatest need is for PPE. Most people in the community would not have access to the required masks and gowns, but if there is anyone in the medical/healthcare community who could help with that. it would be most appreciated, even small quantities.”
Those interested in monetary donations can send checks or donate online at littlesistersofthepoordelaware.weshareonline.org.
