Thanking Cecil County's essential work force with kid-friendly art

ELKTON — Having trouble keeping the kiddos entertained while you shelter in place?
Cecil County government invites little artists to participate in a coloring activity that thanks all the essential workers that have kept going throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Download the coloring page from the Novel Coronavirus updates page at ccgov.org. Once the kids color the picture take a picture of them with their work of art and email it to pio@ccgov.org by May 4.
All the photos will be combined into a video to thank our essential workers.
